Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:
Revenues of $153.8 million, compared with $153.0 million in the same period last year
GAAP net income of $128.9 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, compared with $8.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the same period last year
Non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared with $22.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted share in the same period last year
Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights:
Revenues of $646.1 million, compared with $583.3 million in the same period last year
GAAP net income of $166.9 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, compared with $26.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in the same period last year
Non-GAAP net income of $89.6 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared with $73.6 million, or $1.43 per diluted share in the same period last year
PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.
U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
4th Quarter
Full Year
GAAP Results
Q4 '22
Q4 '21
2022
2021
Revenue
$
153.8
$
153.0
$
646.1
$
583.3
Net income
$
128.9
$
8.2
$
166.9
$
26.0
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.00
$
0.15
$
2.71
$
0.49
4th Quarter
Full Year
Non-GAAP Results
Q4 '22
Q4 '21
2022
2021
Operating income
$
23.8
$
24.9
$
99.8
$
86.6
Net income
$
21.9
$
22.6
$
89.6
$
73.6
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.38
$
0.43
$
1.57
$
1.43
“2022 was another year of growth for Veeco,” commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved record revenue with our semiconductor products led by increased traction in laser annealing for both advanced and trailing nodes. We grew our backlog with strong order activity while also strengthening our balance sheet with robust cashflow from operations.”
“We enter 2023 cautiously optimistic,” continued Dr. Mr. Miller. “We’re focused on investing R&D in our product roadmaps and integrating our recently acquired silicon carbide epitaxy business. We expect to outperform the wafer fab equipment market with our semiconductor products, grow in the data storage market and maintain profitability during the current macroeconomic challenges.”
Guidance and Outlook
The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s first quarter 2023:
Revenue is expected in the range of $130 million to $150 million
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share are expected in the range of $(0.03) to $0.16
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.12 to $0.28
About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and on those of our customers and suppliers; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
153,799
$
152,972
$
646,137
$
583,277
Cost of sales
90,881
88,949
382,989
341,003
Gross profit
62,918
64,023
263,148
242,274
Operating expenses, net:
Research and development
26,327
22,283
103,565
88,680
Selling, general, and administrative
20,965
21,211
88,952
84,536
Amortization of intangible assets
2,505
2,974
10,018
12,280
Other operating expense (income), net
(271
)
(71
)
317
68
Total operating expenses, net
49,526
46,397
202,852
185,564
Operating income
13,392
17,626
60,296
56,710
Interest expense, net
(1,558
)
(5,799
)
(9,311
)
(26,020
)
Other income (expense), net
—
(5,010
)
—
(5,010
)
Income before income taxes
11,834
6,817
50,985
25,680
Income tax expense (benefit)
(117,081
)
(1,387
)
(115,957
)
(358
)
Net income
$
128,915
$
8,204
$
166,942
$
26,038
Income per common share:
Basic
$
2.58
$
0.17
$
3.35
$
0.53
Diluted
$
2.00
$
0.15
$
2.71
$
0.49
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
49,912
49,187
49,906
49,073
Diluted
65,684
54,931
65,607
53,643
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
154,925
$
119,747
Restricted cash
547
725
Short-term investments
147,488
104,181
Accounts receivable, net
124,221
109,609
Contract assets
16,507
18,293
Inventories
206,908
170,858
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,305
25,974
Total current assets
668,901
549,387
Property, plant and equipment, net
107,281
99,743
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,467
28,813
Intangible assets, net
23,887
33,905
Goodwill
181,943
181,943
Deferred income taxes
116,349
1,639
Other assets
3,355
3,546
Total assets
$
1,128,183
$
898,976
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
52,049
$
44,456
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
56,031
79,752
Customer deposits and deferred revenue
127,223
63,136
Income taxes payable
2,432
1,860
Current portion of long-term debt
20,169
—
Total current liabilities
257,904
189,204
Deferred income taxes
1,285
4,792
Long-term debt
254,491
229,438
Long-term operating lease liabilities
33,581
32,834
Other liabilities
3,098
5,080
Total liabilities
550,359
461,348
Total stockholders’ equity
577,824
437,628
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,128,183
$
898,976
Note on Reconciliation Tables
The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.
These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2022)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Share-Based
Three months ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Compensation
Amortization
Other
Non-GAAP
Net sales
$
153,799
$
153,799
Gross profit
62,918
1,167
1,011
65,096
Gross margin
40.9
%
42.3
%
Operating expenses
49,526
(4,858
)
(2,505
)
(821
)
41,342
Operating income
13,392
6,025
2,505
1,832
^
23,754
Net income
128,915
6,025
2,505
(115,554
)
^
21,891
^ - See table below for additional details.
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2022)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2022
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project
$
1,788
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
44
Subtotal
1,832
Non-cash interest expense
244
Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
(104,971
)
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
(12,659
)
Total Other
$
(115,554
)
* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
Net Income per Common Share (Q4 2022)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Numerator:
Net income
$
128,915
$
21,891
Interest expense associated with convertible notes
2,712
2,467
Net income available to common shareholders
$
131,627
$
24,358
Denominator:
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
49,912
49,912
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards
805
805
Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes
504
504
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes
5,521
5,521
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)
8,942
6,771
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
65,684
63,513
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
2.58
$
0.44
Diluted
$
2.00
$
0.38
(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2021)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Share-based
Three months ended December 31, 2021
GAAP
Compensation
Amortization
Other
Non-GAAP
Net sales
$
152,972
$
152,972
Gross profit
64,023
608
235
64,866
Gross margin
41.9
%
42.4
%
Operating expenses
46,397
(2,906
)
(2,974
)
(537
)
39,980
Operating income
17,626
3,514
2,974
772
^
24,886
Net income
8,204
3,514
2,974
7,950
^
22,642
Income per common share:
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.46
Diluted
0.15
0.43
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
49,187
49,187
Diluted (1)
54,931
52,761
^ - See table below for additional details.
(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, no incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is below $18.46. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is above $13.98, and the Company is in a net income position. The average stock price for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $25.53, and therefore 1.9 million shares were included in the non-GAAP diluted share count, and 4.0 million shares were included in the GAAP diluted share count related to the 2027 Notes.
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2021)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project
$
698
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
74
Subtotal
772
Non-cash interest expense
3,057
Other (income) expense, net
5,010
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
(889
)
Total Other
$
7,950
* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q4 2022 and 2021)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
GAAP Net income
$
128,915
$
8,204
Share-based compensation
6,025
3,514
Amortization
2,505
2,974
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project
1,788
698
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
44
74
Interest (income) expense, net
1,558
5,799
Other (income) expense, net
—
5,010
Income tax expense (benefit)
(117,081
)
(1,387
)
Non-GAAP Operating income
$
23,754
$
24,886
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2022)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Share-based
For the year ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Compensation
Amortization
Other
Non-GAAP
Net sales
$
646,137
$
646,137
Gross profit
263,148
4,551
3,300
270,999
Gross margin
40.7
%
41.9
%
Operating expenses
202,852
(18,443
)
(10,018
)
(3,212
)
171,179
Operating income (loss)
60,296
22,994
10,018
6,512
^
99,820
Net income (loss)
166,942
22,994
10,018
(110,379
)
^
89,575
^ - See table below for additional details.
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2022)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2022
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project
$
6,202
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
310
Subtotal
6,512
Non-cash interest expense
962
Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
(104,971
)
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
(12,882
)
Total Other
$
(110,379
)
* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
Net Income per Common Share (FY 2022)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Year ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Numerator:
Net income
$
166,942
$
89,575
Interest expense associated with convertible notes
10,832
9,870
Net income available to common shareholders
$
177,774
$
99,445
Denominator:
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
49,906
49,906
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards
734
734
Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes
504
504
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes
5,521
5,521
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)
8,942
6,771
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
65,607
63,436
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
3.35
$
1.79
Diluted
$
2.71
$
1.57
(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2021)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Share-based
For the year ended December 31, 2021
GAAP
Compensation
Amortization
Other
Non-GAAP
Net sales
$
583,277
$
583,277
Gross profit
242,274
2,373
448
245,095
Gross margin
41.5
%
42.0
%
Operating expenses
185,564
(12,876
)
(12,280
)
(1,918
)
158,490
Operating income (loss)
56,710
15,249
12,280
2,366
^
86,605
Net income (loss)
26,038
15,249
12,280
20,082
^
73,649
Income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.53
$
1.50
Diluted
0.49
1.43
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
49,073
49,073
Diluted
53,643
51,472
^ - See table below for additional details.
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2021)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2021
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project
$
2,021
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
345
Subtotal
2,366
Non-cash interest expense
13,819
Other (income) expense, net
5,010
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *
(1,113
)
Total Other
$
20,082
* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (FY 2022 and 2021)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
GAAP Net income (loss)
$
166,942
$
26,038
Share-based compensation
22,994
15,249
Amortization
10,018
12,280
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project
6,202
2,021
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting
310
345
Interest (income) expense, net
9,311
26,020
Other (income) expense, net
—
5,010
Income tax expense (benefit)
(115,957
)
(358
)
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)
$
99,820
$
86,605
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2023)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Guidance for the three months ending
Share-based
March 31, 2023
GAAP
Compensation
Amortization
Other
Non-GAAP
Net sales
$
130
-
$
150
$
130
-
$
150
Gross profit
48
-
61
1
—
—
49
-
62
Gross margin
37
%
-
40
%
39
%
-
41
%
Operating expenses
49
-
51
(5
)
(2
)
(1
)
42
-
44
Operating income (loss)
(1
)
-
10
6
2
1
8
-
19
Net income (loss)
$
(1
)
-
$
8
6
2
(1
)
$
6
-
$
15
Income (loss) per diluted common share
$
(0.03
)
-
$
0.16
$
0.12
-
$
0.28
Income per Diluted Common Share (Q1 2023)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2023
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Numerator:
Net income (loss)
$
(1
)
-
$
8
$
6
-
$
15
Interest expense associated with convertible notes
—
1
—
2
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(1
)
-
$
9
$
6
-
$
17
Denominator:
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
50
50
50
50
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards
1
1
1
1
Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes
—
—
—
—
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes
—
—
—
6
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)
—
9
—
7
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
51
60
51
64
Net income (loss) per common share:
Income (loss) per diluted common share
$
(0.03
)
-
$
0.16
$
0.12
-
$
0.28
(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q1 2023)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2023
GAAP Net income (loss)
$
(1
)
-
$
8
Share-based compensation
6
-
6
Amortization
2
-
2
Interest expense, net
1
-
1
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
-
1
Other
—
-
1
Non-GAAP Operating income
$
8
-
$
19
Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.