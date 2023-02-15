Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Revenues of $153.8 million, compared with $153.0 million in the same period last year

  • GAAP net income of $128.9 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, compared with $8.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the same period last year

  • Non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared with $22.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted share in the same period last year

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights:

  • Revenues of $646.1 million, compared with $583.3 million in the same period last year

  • GAAP net income of $166.9 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, compared with $26.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in the same period last year

  • Non-GAAP net income of $89.6 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared with $73.6 million, or $1.43 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

 

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data


 

 

4th Quarter

 

Full Year

GAAP Results

 

Q4 '22

 

Q4 '21

 

2022

   

2021

Revenue

 

$

153.8

 

$

153.0

 

$

646.1

 

$

583.3

Net income

 

$

128.9

 

$

8.2

 

$

166.9

 

$

26.0

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

2.00

 

$

0.15

 

$

2.71

 

$

0.49


 

 

4th Quarter

 

Full Year

Non-GAAP Results

 

Q4 '22

 

Q4 '21

 

2022

 

2021

Operating income

 

$

23.8

 

$

24.9

 

$

99.8

 

$

86.6

Net income

 

$

21.9

 

$

22.6

 

$

89.6

 

$

73.6

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.38

 

$

0.43

 

$

1.57

 

$

1.43

“2022 was another year of growth for Veeco,” commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved record revenue with our semiconductor products led by increased traction in laser annealing for both advanced and trailing nodes. We grew our backlog with strong order activity while also strengthening our balance sheet with robust cashflow from operations.”

“We enter 2023 cautiously optimistic,” continued Dr. Mr. Miller. “We’re focused on investing R&D in our product roadmaps and integrating our recently acquired silicon carbide epitaxy business. We expect to outperform the wafer fab equipment market with our semiconductor products, grow in the data storage market and maintain profitability during the current macroeconomic challenges.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s first quarter 2023:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $130 million to $150 million

  • GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share are expected in the range of $(0.03) to $0.16

  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.12 to $0.28

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, February 15, 2023 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and on those of our customers and suppliers; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Contacts:

 

 

 

Investors:

Anthony Bencivenga

(516) 252-1438

abencivenga@veeco.com

Media:

Kevin Long

(516) 714-3978

klong@veeco.com


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

Net sales

 

$

153,799

 

 

$

152,972

 

 

$

646,137

 

 

$

583,277

 

Cost of sales

 

 

90,881

 

 

 

88,949

 

 

 

382,989

 

 

 

341,003

 

Gross profit

 

 

62,918

 

 

 

64,023

 

 

 

263,148

 

 

 

242,274

 

Operating expenses, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

26,327

 

 

 

22,283

 

 

 

103,565

 

 

 

88,680

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

 

20,965

 

 

 

21,211

 

 

 

88,952

 

 

 

84,536

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

2,505

 

 

 

2,974

 

 

 

10,018

 

 

 

12,280

 

Other operating expense (income), net

 

 

(271

)

 

 

(71

)

 

 

317

 

 

 

68

 

Total operating expenses, net

 

 

49,526

 

 

 

46,397

 

 

 

202,852

 

 

 

185,564

 

Operating income

 

 

13,392

 

 

 

17,626

 

 

 

60,296

 

 

 

56,710

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(1,558

)

 

 

(5,799

)

 

 

(9,311

)

 

 

(26,020

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

(5,010

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,010

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

11,834

 

 

 

6,817

 

 

 

50,985

 

 

 

25,680

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(117,081

)

 

 

(1,387

)

 

 

(115,957

)

 

 

(358

)

Net income

 

$

128,915

 

 

$

8,204

 

 

$

166,942

 

 

$

26,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.58

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

3.35

 

 

$

0.53

 

Diluted

 

$

2.00

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

2.71

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

49,912

 

 

 

49,187

 

 

 

49,906

 

 

 

49,073

 

Diluted

 

 

65,684

 

 

 

54,931

 

 

 

65,607

 

 

 

53,643

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

    

2022

    

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

154,925

 

$

119,747

Restricted cash

 

 

547

 

 

725

Short-term investments

 

 

147,488

 

 

104,181

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

124,221

 

 

109,609

Contract assets

 

 

16,507

 

 

18,293

Inventories

 

 

206,908

 

 

170,858

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

18,305

 

 

25,974

Total current assets

 

 

668,901

 

 

549,387

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

107,281

 

 

99,743

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

26,467

 

 

28,813

Intangible assets, net

 

 

23,887

 

 

33,905

Goodwill

 

 

181,943

 

 

181,943

Deferred income taxes

 

 

116,349

 

 

1,639

Other assets

 

 

3,355

 

 

3,546

Total assets

 

$

1,128,183

 

$

898,976

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

52,049

 

$

44,456

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

56,031

 

 

79,752

Customer deposits and deferred revenue

 

 

127,223

 

 

63,136

Income taxes payable

 

 

2,432

 

 

1,860

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

20,169

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

257,904

 

 

189,204

Deferred income taxes

 

 

1,285

 

 

4,792

Long-term debt

 

 

254,491

 

 

229,438

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

33,581

 

 

32,834

Other liabilities

 

 

3,098

 

 

5,080

Total liabilities

 

 

550,359

 

 

461,348

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

577,824

 

 

437,628

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,128,183

 

$

898,976

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2022)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-Based

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31, 2022

    

GAAP

    

 

Compensation

    

Amortization

    

Other

    

 

Non-GAAP

 

Net sales

 

$

153,799

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

153,799

 

Gross profit

 

 

62,918

 

 

1,167

 

 

 

 

1,011

 

 

 

 

65,096

 

Gross margin

 

 

40.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42.3

%

Operating expenses

 

 

49,526

 

 

(4,858

)

 

(2,505

)

 

(821

)

 

 

 

41,342

 

Operating income

 

 

13,392

 

 

6,025

 

 

2,505

 

 

1,832

 

^

 

 

23,754

 

Net income

 

 

128,915

 

 

6,025

 

 

2,505

 

 

(115,554

)

^

 

 

21,891

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

^   - See table below for additional details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2022)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2022

 

    

 

Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project

 

$

1,788

 

Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting

 

44

 

Subtotal

 

 

1,832

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

244

 

Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

 

 

(104,971

)

Non-GAAP tax adjustment *

 

 

(12,659

)

Total Other

 

$

(115,554

)

 

 

 

 

 

*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income per Common Share (Q4 2022)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31, 2022

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

    

$

128,915

    

$

21,891

Interest expense associated with convertible notes

 

 

2,712

 

 

2,467

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

131,627

 

$

24,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

49,912

 

 

49,912

Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards

 

 

805

 

 

805

Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes

 

 

504

 

 

504

Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes

 

 

5,521

 

 

5,521

Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)

 

 

8,942

 

 

6,771

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

65,684

 

 

63,513

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

2.58

 

$

0.44

Diluted

 

$

2.00

 

$

0.38


 

 

(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2021)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31, 2021

    

 

GAAP

    

 

Compensation

    

Amortization

    

Other

    

 

Non-GAAP

 

Net sales

 

$

152,972

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

152,972

 

Gross profit

 

 

64,023

 

 

608

 

 

 

 

235

 

 

 

 

64,866

 

Gross margin

 

 

41.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42.4

%

Operating expenses

 

 

46,397

 

 

(2,906

)

 

(2,974

)

 

(537

)

 

 

 

39,980

 

Operating income

 

 

17,626

 

 

3,514

 

 

2,974

 

 

772

 

^

 

 

24,886

 

Net income

 

 

8,204

 

 

3,514

 

 

2,974

 

 

7,950

 

^

 

 

22,642

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.46

 

Diluted

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.43

 

Weighted average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

49,187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

49,187

 

Diluted (1)

 

 

54,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

52,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

^   - See table below for additional details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, no incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is below $18.46. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is above $13.98, and the Company is in a net income position. The average stock price for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $25.53, and therefore 1.9 million shares were included in the non-GAAP diluted share count, and 4.0 million shares were included in the GAAP diluted share count related to the 2027 Notes.


Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2021)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project

 

$

698

 

Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting

 

74

 

Subtotal

 

 

772

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

3,057

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

5,010

 

Non-GAAP tax adjustment *

 

 

(889

)

Total Other

 

$

7,950

 

 

 

 

 

 

*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 

 

 


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q4 2022 and 2021)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

Three months ended

    

Three months ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

GAAP Net income

 

$

128,915

 

 

$

8,204

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

6,025

 

 

 

3,514

 

Amortization

 

 

2,505

 

 

 

2,974

 

Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project

 

 

1,788

 

 

 

698

 

Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting

 

 

44

 

 

 

74

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

1,558

 

 

 

5,799

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

5,010

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(117,081

)

 

 

(1,387

)

Non-GAAP Operating income

 

$

23,754

 

 

$

24,886

 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2022)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended December 31, 2022

    

 

GAAP

    

 

Compensation

    

Amortization

    

Other

    

 

Non-GAAP

 

Net sales

 

$

646,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

646,137

 

Gross profit

 

 

263,148

 

 

4,551

 

 

 

 

3,300

 

 

 

 

270,999

 

Gross margin

 

 

40.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

41.9

%

Operating expenses

 

 

202,852

 

 

(18,443

)

 

(10,018

)

 

(3,212

)

 

 

 

171,179

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

60,296

 

 

22,994

 

 

10,018

 

 

6,512

 

^

 

 

99,820

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

166,942

 

 

22,994

 

 

10,018

 

 

(110,379

)

^

 

 

89,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

^   - See table below for additional details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2022)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

For the year ended December 31, 2022

 

    

 

Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project

 

$

6,202

 

Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting

 

310

 

Subtotal

 

 

6,512

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

962

 

Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

 

 

(104,971

)

Non-GAAP tax adjustment *

 

 

(12,882

)

Total Other

 

$

(110,379

)

 

 

 

 

 

*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 

 

 

 

Net Income per Common Share (FY 2022)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31, 2022

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

    

$

166,942

    

$

89,575

Interest expense associated with convertible notes

 

 

10,832

 

 

9,870

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

177,774

 

$

99,445

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

49,906

 

 

49,906

Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards

 

 

734

 

 

734

Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes

 

 

504

 

 

504

Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes

 

 

5,521

 

 

5,521

Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)

 

 

8,942

 

 

6,771

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

65,607

 

 

63,436

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

3.35

 

$

1.79

Diluted

 

$

2.71

 

$

1.57


 

 

(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2021)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended December 31, 2021

    

 

GAAP

    

 

Compensation

    

Amortization

    

Other

    

 

Non-GAAP

 

Net sales

 

$

583,277

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

583,277

 

Gross profit

 

 

242,274

 

 

2,373

 

 

 

 

448

 

 

 

 

245,095

 

Gross margin

 

 

41.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42.0

%

Operating expenses

 

 

185,564

 

 

(12,876

)

 

(12,280

)

 

(1,918

)

 

 

 

158,490

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

56,710

 

 

15,249

 

 

12,280

 

 

2,366

 

^

 

 

86,605

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

26,038

 

 

15,249

 

 

12,280

 

 

20,082

 

^

 

 

73,649

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1.50

 

Diluted

 

 

0.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.43

 

Weighted average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

49,073

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

49,073

 

Diluted

 

 

53,643

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

51,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

^   - See table below for additional details.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2021)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

For the year ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project

 

$

2,021

 

Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting

 

345

 

Subtotal

 

 

2,366

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

13,819

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

5,010

 

Non-GAAP tax adjustment *

 

 

(1,113

)

Total Other

 

$

20,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (FY 2022 and 2021)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

Year ended

    

Year ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

GAAP Net income (loss)

 

$

166,942

 

 

$

26,038

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

22,994

 

 

 

15,249

 

Amortization

 

 

10,018

 

 

 

12,280

 

Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project

 

 

6,202

 

 

 

2,021

 

Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting

 

 

310

 

 

 

345

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

9,311

 

 

 

26,020

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

5,010

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(115,957

)

 

 

(358

)

Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)

 

$

99,820

 

 

$

86,605

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2023)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guidance for the three months ending

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

GAAP

 

Compensation

 

Amortization

 

   Other    

 

Non-GAAP

 

Net sales

    

$

130

 

    

-

    

$

150

 

    

 

    

 

    

 

    

$

130

 

    

-

    

$

150

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

48

 

 

-

 

 

61

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

49

 

 

-

 

 

62

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

37

%

 

-

 

 

40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39

%

 

-

 

 

41

%

 

Operating expenses

 

 

49

 

 

-

 

 

51

 

 

(5

)

 

(2

)

 

(1

)

 

 

42

 

 

-

 

 

44

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(1

)

 

-

 

 

10

 

 

6

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

 

8

 

 

-

 

 

19

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(1

)

 

-

 

$

8

 

 

6

 

 

2

 

 

(1

)

 

$

6

 

 

-

 

$

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per diluted common share

 

$

(0.03

)

 

-

 

$

0.16

 

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

$

0.12

 

 

-

 

$

0.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per Diluted Common Share (Q1 2023)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2023

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

    

$

(1

)

    

-

    

$

8

    

$

6

    

-

    

$

15

Interest expense associated with convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

 

$

(1

)

 

-

 

$

9

 

$

6

 

-

 

$

17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

50

Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

1

Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

51

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

 

51

 

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per diluted common share

 

$

(0.03

)

 

-

 

$

0.16

 

$

0.12

 

-

 

$

0.28


 

 

(1) The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q1 2023)
(in millions)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2023

    

 

 

    

 

    

 

 

GAAP Net income (loss)

 

$

(1

)

 

-

 

$

8

Share-based compensation

 

 

6

 

 

-

 

 

6

Amortization

 

 

2

 

 

-

 

 

2

Interest expense, net

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

1

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

1

Other

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

1

Non-GAAP Operating income

 

$

8

 

 

-

 

$

19

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.


