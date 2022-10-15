Vector's (NZSE:VCT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Vector (NZSE:VCT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vector:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = NZ$371m ÷ (NZ$6.8b - NZ$700m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Vector has an ROCE of 6.1%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.9% generated by the Integrated Utilities industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vector compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vector here for free.

So How Is Vector's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Vector's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.1% and the business has deployed 24% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

As we've seen above, Vector's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has gained an impressive 57% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Vector you'll probably want to know about.

