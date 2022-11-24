VectivBio Holding AG's (NASDAQ:VECT) largest shareholders are individual investors with 37% ownership, private equity firms own 35%

Every investor in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 37% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, private equity firms make up 35% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of VectivBio Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VectivBio Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

VectivBio Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at VectivBio Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.0% of VectivBio Holding. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is OrbiMed Advisors LLC with 10% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.6% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Luca Santarelli directly holds 2.5% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of VectivBio Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in VectivBio Holding AG. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$25m worth of the US$514m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 37% stake in VectivBio Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 35%, private equity firms could influence the VectivBio Holding board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - VectivBio Holding has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

