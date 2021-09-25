Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.055

The board of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.055 per share on the 1st of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Vecima Networks Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Vecima Networks is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Analysts are expecting EPS to grow by 88.0% over the next 12 months. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. The healthy cash flows are definitely a good sign though, so we wouldn't panic just yet, especially with the earnings growing.

Vecima Networks Is Still Building Its Track Record

Vecima Networks' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The first annual payment during the last 7 years was CA$0.18 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.22. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Vecima Networks' EPS has fallen by approximately 71% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Vecima Networks that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

