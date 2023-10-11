If you’ve been wanting to try Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme gummies, they’re on sale during Amazon’s October Prime Day

If you watch The Kardashians on Hulu, you’ve probably heard about Kourtney’s latest business venture, a supplement brand called Lemme. But if you don’t watch the show, maybe you’ve at least heard or seen Kris Kardashian’s famous scene on TikTok: “I’m into Lemme Chill. I’m into Lemme leave me alone. I’m into Lemme get the hell out of here. I’m in lemme have a martini.”

Jokes aside, the supplements are gummies containing “clinically-backed ingredients” to help you grow stronger hair and nails, feel calmer, have more focus, debloat, have more energy and more. If you want to try them, a lot of the Lemme gummies are marked 30% off on Amazon during the Prime Big Deal Days event.

Buy Now

I’ve been wanting to try Lemme Glow, the brand’s newest collagen supplement for hair, skin and nails. According to the product description, it contains Types 1 and 3 collagen peptides, biotin, zinc and vitamins A, C and E. It also contains an “Ionic Trace Mineral Complex from the mineral-rich waters of Utah’s Great Salt Lake.” You’re supposed to take two of the peach-flavored gummies per day for healthy hair, radiant skin and strong nails.

If you know anything about the eldest Kardashian, you know that she’s careful about what she puts into her body, too. So, of course, Lemme Glow is free of artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, gluten, GMOs, dairy, parabens and a slew of other “bad for you ingredients” you may not have even heard of.

Now, according to an article from the Cleveland Clinic, there aren’t enough studies out there to show that collagen supplements can do anything for you, let alone improve your hair, skin or nails. However, I have friends who take collagen regularly and they’ve seen great results. One Amazon reviewer even said they saw a “dramatic difference within 10 days!” While everyone is different, I asked my doctor about taking collagen, and she said it would be OK for me to try.

You should talk to your doctor before mixing supplements with anything else you take regularly, and like anything you ingest, consider any risks or negative side effects.

Story continues

I’ll have to come back here after trying them to share my experience and results. But for now, if you want to try them too, or any of the other Lemme gummies, they’re on sale on Amazon for the rest of the day.

The post If you’ve been wanting to try Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme gummies, they’re on sale during Amazon’s October Prime Day appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Amazon isn't the only place to save today — check out these deals under $50 at Nordstrom right now

Have good hair days all fall with these 7 hair care staples that are on sale for Prime Day

Shoppers say these best-selling toiletry containers are totally leak-proof — and they're on sale during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale

PSA: The best viral beauty brands are on sale for Amazon Prime Day including Urban Decay, LANEIGE and more