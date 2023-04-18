I’ve Tried Dozens of Beauty Products as a Shopping Writer, and These Are My Favorites Under $25

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Whether it's makeup or skincare, I love testing out new products. With the right product, I can make my nightly routine more luxurious, my mornings less stressful, and my life more fulfilling. But finding effective beauty products is a challenge since there are so many on the market. And if you’re like me, keeping up with the latest beauty trends isn’t always easy. While there are many high-end products worth splurging on, there are also a lot of inexpensive beauty products that perform just as well, if not better.

After trying dozens of products, I have finally found some must-have favorites (I may have gone and purchased more to add to my inventory). From cleansers to eye creams to lip balms, these are the everyday beauty staples that have enhanced my daily routine. And they’re all under $25.

Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Black Elderberry Salt Soak

Amazon

There are many days where after a long day of work, all I want to do is take a bath. Dr Teals is a brand that comes to mind when you want to soak in an Epsom salt bath. This bag of Epsom salts is the key to a great bath to ease any soreness I get working from home. And it’s infused with black elderberry antioxidants and vitamin D.

To buy: $6; amazon.com.

Soapbox Soap Scalp Treatment

Amazon

I remember years ago, I was sent a sample of this scalp treatment. While there are many scalp serums on the market, at $10, this scalp treatment is a great deal. With its key ingredients like tea tree oil, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid, it deeply cleans and balances my scalp right before I take a soothing shower and wash my hair.

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

Function of Beauty Soft Bounce Texturizing Hair Spray

Target

While I love a great hair day, I want it to last all night, too. This spray adds instant volume to my 3C curls and leaves a great style without any stiffness. Since spring is here, my hair gets very dry due to the humidity, so this spray helps defeat the heat and gives my curls a bouncy look, making it feel so healthy after a couple of sprays.

To buy: $13; target.com.

Cantu Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with Guava & Ginger

Walgreens

After a scalp treatment, I make sure to use shampoo to remove any excess product buildup. While showering, I use this shampoo to eliminate any dandruff and dry scalp irritation in my hair. With ingredients like guava, ginger, apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and menthol, this anti-dandruff shampoo leaves my hair with a scent that lasts all night long.

To buy: $9; walgreens.com.

Dove Men+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Bar Soap

Target

Anyone who knows me knows I love Dove products. Since my skin gets dry whenever the season changes, I love how Dove hydrates my skin and leaves it feeling soft. It’s made with sweat in mind, and it helps protect my skin without losing its moisture.

To buy: $7; target.com.

Curél Intensive Moisturizer Eye Cream

Amazon

As I’m getting close to my 30s, my mom recommended that I use eye cream so I can avoid fine lines and dark circles. This eye cream hydrates and removes puffiness around my eyes, delivering results that I actually noticed.

To buy: $16 (was $32); amazon.com.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Sephora

One thing I love about having full lips is that it makes testing moisturizing lip balms so fun. On one trip to Sephora, I passed by the lip balm aisle and grabbed this one that has a cute packaging and feels so luxe when I apply it to my lips. One application leaves my lips hydrated and moisturized until the next morning.

To buy: $24; sephora.com.

Fig.1 Clarifying Gel Cleanser

Fig 1

On one trip to a spa, the esthetician used this cleanser on my skin—and I’ve been using this product ever since. The light gel cleanser removes excess oil and impurities on my skin. Since I have both oily and sensitive skin, this cleanser gives my face a natural glow.

To buy: $24; fig-01.co.

Degree Men Advanced Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray Three-Pack

Amazon

On a press trip to the Final Four game in Houston, I was given a sample of Degree’s Deodorant Dry Spray. Growing up, I was so used to using stick deodorants, but was impressed with this dry spray bottle. When I applied the deodorant, I noticed it lasts for hours, which is good because after getting ready for work, I didn’t have to worry about reapplying because I still smelt fresh.

To buy: $17; amazon.com.

Axe Fine Fragrance Collection Premium Deodorant Body Spray

Walmart

It’s been a while since I’ve used Axe products. One thing I love about this new collection is that it’s catered to well-known scents, perfect to end a night smelling great. This scent is my all time favorite because of its lavender, mint, and amber essential oil-infused fragrance.

To buy: $8; walmart.com.

