‘I’ve taken out a 40-year mortgage – I’m banking on rates going down’

Alex Redshaw, 26, bought a flat in East Yorkshire on a single salary with the help of a 40-year mortgage - Mark Pinder/Guzelians

More home buyers than ever are taking a risk on 40-year mortgage terms, betting that interest rates will come down and that they won’t actually have to pay off the loan into their retirement.

Historically, the proportion of homes bought with longer term mortgages – where repayments span more than 35 years – has remained low. But in the last year, banking association UK Finance says it has doubled.

Paying over a longer term will inevitably incur more interest. Taking out a £400,000 loan with a 25-year term at an average interest rate of 3pc would cost £168,957 in interest.

If the term is stretched over 40 years, the total interest repayment, based on 3pc, jumps to £287,158 – a marked 50pc difference.

Borrowers taking out lengthy 40-year loans are planning to reduce the term when they remortgage, provided that interest rates fall. If they do not, they could be paying off the debt into their late sixties.

Earlier this week, Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill said interest rates will need to stay higher for longer – contradicting the market’s expectation that rates will climb higher before falling over the next three years.

Pension provider Standard Life has warned that anyone still paying a mortgage off into their late 50s and early 60s could miss out on a pension boost to the tune of up to £90,000.

The impact of changing your pension contributions on your pension pot

Paying standard contributions – 5pc – from the age of 22 to 66 with a starting salary of £25,000 would grow a £461,000 pension pot.

But switching to a 12pc contribution from the age of 55 would add £90,000 to the pot.

“I plan to own this property forever”

Alex Redshaw, 26, saved up for his 10pc deposit of £18,500 during lockdown. He is currently living in Leeds but is about to move to East Yorkshire where his new flat awaits.

He said: “Buying down south is not an option for me. I can get so much more for my money up north. I plan to own this property forever. If I wanted to live somewhere else, I’d let this out and rent somewhere. My plan lends itself to a longer term.”

Story continues

Buying on a single salary, Mr Redshaw managed to lock in a 5.14pc rate for five years back in March. Originally, the rate was secured for a different property – but cladding issues rendered solicitor fees unaffordable so he had to start his property search again.

Mr Redshaw, who works in software development, said: “If I was looking at the current state of the market and interest rates, I’m not sure I would actually be buying right now.

“When I got this mortgage, it was definitely more expensive if I went for a shorter term.”

The property cost £185,000, with a loan of £166,500. With a 40-year term, repayments are £818 – rather than £987 if he took out a 25-year term.

If Mr Redshaw never changed the 40-year term, using an average interest rate of 3pc he will pay £119,527 in interest. If he repays the mortgage over 25 years, he pays £70,328 in interest. That’s about a £50,000 difference.

Of course, many borrowers who take out 40-year terms do not actually end up repaying them right up until the fortieth year.

Most lenders allow borrowers to overpay their mortgages by 10pc each year, and when borrowers remortgage – if interest rates have fallen – they can reduce the term back down without the monthly repayment jumping massively.

Mr Redshaw is banking on this. He reckons rates will peak in two years’ time and then come back down. “I don’t trust the market. I’ve budgeted for the mortgage I’ve got. If I can manage 5.14pc for five years, then I’ll have a nice surprise when I remortgage and they’ll hopefully have come down.”

Once interest rates start falling, Redshaw hopes to reduce the mortgage term without a big jump in the monthly outgo - Mark Pinder/Guzelians

Elliot Benson, an adviser at Sett Mortgages, said many of his clients have taken out 40-year mortgage terms.

He said: “The reasoning being it can make the monthly payments that bit more affordable to fit into a monthly budget.

“If 40 years is going to take someone past their chosen retirement age, then this will be a problem for the lender.

“But what we need to remember is you are fixed to the interest rate fix period, not the term. Most people are going to move two or three times, and each time the mortgage is going to be re-structured.”

“The chances of someone taking a 40 year term and actually spending 40 years in a house with that mortgage are very low.”

“We want to clear this debt before retirement”

Sam Drewery, 29, and his wife, 28, borrowed £820,000 at an interest rate of 5.9pc fixed for two years. They put down a 15pc deposit of around £145,000.

Before they married, the two bought a £310,000 new build in 2017 with Help to Buy. Mr Drewery, who works in investment banking, said it was an expensive flat at the time – even though their interest rate was just 1.4pc.

Now looking to start a family, the two signed up to a 40-year mortgage so they could move into the bigger house they had envisioned before the mini-Budget chaos.

Mr Drewery said: “Because of my job, I’m always trying to model things. I had it in my head that we’d be able to afford £1.3m or £1.4m. But then rates jumped and suddenly – overnight – on the same shorter term with 6pc rates our affordability was wiped out.”

He worked out that their new monthly repayment – £4,454 – would have afforded them a £1.6m home before rates shot up.

Mr Drewery said: “I felt like I had my hand forced. But I appreciate that I’m in a fortunate position, and that I can overpay the mortgage.”

His plan is to make early repayments. He said: “I plan to pay it off early – over the next 15 years. I want to clear it by the time I retire in my early to mid-50s.”

Most banks offer a 10pc overpayment allowance each year, but some – such as NatWest – increased it this year to 20pc.

Borrowers making lump sum overpayments in excess of £1,000 can cut down their monthly mortgage repayments in one fell swoop.

Ross Lacey, director at financial advice firm FairView, said most lenders will generally lend until the eldest applicant’s 70th birthday – and that some may even go further than this.

He added: “This assumes the occupations and type of work they do is viable to do at this age.”

“I’ll keep repayments the same and lower the term”

Zack St John-Clarke, 27, is adjusting from a double income after splitting with his ex – who he previously took out a 35-year mortgage term with.

He took out a £166,000 mortgage to afford his Norfolk-based flat which he is paying back at an interest rate of 5.14pc. This means his repayments amount to £816 a month.

The insurance underwriter said: “It was cheaper to stretch it over 40 years. I’m comfortable with the monthly payment. And let’s say at the end of the two years I’ve fixed for, if interest rates are lower I’ll keep payments the same and just lower the term.

“So I’ll have 38 years left, but I might be able to knock off another five years. Whatever happens, I don’t want to pay less in the future. That way, I’ll pay off the loan more quickly.”

Mr St John-Clarke is in the office the majority of the time, so a £200,000 apartment suited him rather than anything bigger.

He said: “I could have maxed out and got more, but I wanted somewhere smaller.”

Much like Mr Drewery, he has every intention of paying the mortgage off before he retires.

Stephen Perkins, managing director at brokerage Yellow Brick Mortgages, said 40-year mortgage terms are an initial short-term option and there should always be a plan to overpay when you can and reduce the term.

He added: “Sometimes this makes sense if the clients are expecting a boost to their income in the future.

“Our recommendation is always the shortest affordable term for every client, to ensure the greatest saving of interest over the term of the mortgage – whilst also keeping the monthly payments within their maximum budget.”