‘I’ve sold my stock-market winners to buy a house – where’s the best place to reinvest my cash?’

Telegraph Money reader Andrew is looking for advice on his portfolio that mostly consists of large value stocks.

“I am 35 and have only been investing for two years, starting out with just two funds focused on the FTSE100 and S&P500 indices, but have since moved into picking my own stocks.

“I have recently reduced some of my positions to free up cash to fund a house purchase. Half of the cash holding will be allocated to this, but the rest should remain available to invest.

“My long-term goal is growth, but I realise I currently have a portfolio mostly made up of large value stocks. I am open to any suggestions in this respect.”

Andrew’s current allocations are as follows:

Cash GBP

Shell PLC

National Grid PLC

Antofagasta PLC

Tesco PLC

BP PLC

Unilever PLC

GSK PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rio Tinto PLC

BAE Systems PLC

Lloyds Banking Group PLC

M&G PLC

AT&T Inc

iShares $ TIPS 0-5 UCITS ETF USD (Dist) (GBP)

Legal & General Group PLC

TP ICAP GROUP PLC

Newmont Corp

Haleon PLC

Ferrexpo PLC

Victoria says:

It’s great to see that your confidence has grown, moving into direct stock picking. But while it’s natural to invest in what you know – UK shares – having almost all your portfolio there worries me.

I’m still a big believer in UK Plc, and there are some attractive dividends, but data suggests that going global leads to a better long-run performance.

That doesn’t mean you have to completely ditch your favoured “value” investing style – buying undervalued shares ready for the rebound – and you may well want to hold onto your winners, but there’s certainly room to reduce risk through diversification.

We like the Artemis Smart GARP Global Equities fund, which uses its proprietary algorithm to find fast growing, undervalued companies.

It has about 40pc in Europe and Emerging Markets, just over 40pc in America and only 7pc in the UK, providing a truly worldwide reach.

You mentioned looking beyond large caps so have you considered the abrdn Global Smaller Companies Fund? Its top stocks include Japanese shoe company Asics as well as Irish video games company Keyword Studios.

Attracted by cheap shares, the world’s most famous investor Warren Buffett has been piling into Japan – you could take a look too, but perhaps stick with a tracker here, like the HSBC Japan Index, rather than trying to pick your own shares.

This passive fund could capture the Japanese stock market’s bullishness nicely and it owns the finance groups that Buffett likes. It costs just 0.14pc in ongoing charges.

Having almost 22pc of your portfolio in mining and oil stocks leaves you overly exposed to commodities, given China’s economic headwinds and concerns about slowing global oil demand.

If you’re not fussed about dividends, trimming these holdings could free up some cash for a greater leaning towards growth stocks to broaden your reach beyond value.

Within growth, technology and AI are driving market gains this year, particularly in the US. I think you’re missing a trick by avoiding the sector.

Since you like stock picking, you could consider something like ASML in the semiconductor space. It has rallied already a lot this year and is trading at a hefty price-to-earnings ratio of around 41.

However, this multiple feels more palatable when compared to the chip stock of the hour, Nvidia, which trades at around 227 times.

The Dutch firm has a monopoly on the lithography machines required to make the leading AI chips, so increasing usage will boost demand for its machines, some of which cost as much as €350 million.

You could also look at the Sanlam Global Artificial Intelligence Fund for greater diversification around the theme, as it owns both tech stocks and under-the-radar AI winners from other sectors like agriculture and medicine.

Again, funds are lower risk than single stocks as you get greater diversification.

In terms of your winners and losers, Ferrexpo, ICAP, Legal & General, AT&T and Newmont have been your worst performers, which you may consider trimming, seeing as you already have a decent allocation to miners and financials.

Instead of Newmont for gold exposure, you could look at the iShares Physical Gold ETC. This way you’ll get the benefits of the precious metal without the volatility that comes with owning a mining company.

Your standout winner has been Rolls Royce – the best performing stock on the FTSE 100 over the past six months. Tesco, BAE Systems, National Grid and M&G have been your other top gainers.

Letting your profits run while cutting your losses tends to be a good investing mantra to live by as long as you remain comfortable with your outperformers’ fundamentals.

On top of Tesco and Unilever within consumer staples, have you thought about US consumer bellwether, Walmart or Procter and Gamble to push you beyond British borders? Stateside, the resilient consumer recently prompted Walmart to up its full-year forecasts.

With interest rates and inflation set to stabilise in the US, owning a TIPs tracker fund for capital growth doesn’t make too much sense. However, a diversified portfolio across asset classes is key.

You could look at owning a wealth preservation trust such as Capital Gearing (which owns inflation-linked bonds) and raising your investment to a more meaningful 10pc to help protect against stock market declines.

Ordinarily, I’d say that 43pc cash is far too high, but you’ve obviously been selling stock for your house purchase.

Many of us have learned the hard way that it’s better to keep liquid cash aside for shorter-term goals. Best of luck with your house purchase, and your longer-term investing journey.

