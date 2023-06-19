I’ve seen a wobbly rear wing before – when it goes wrong you are in the hands of the gods

Thankfully Esteban Ocon didn't crash due to the wobbly rear wing which is integral to keeping the car on the ground - PA/James Moy

Towards the end of the Canadian Grand Prix we saw the rear wing on Esteban Ocon’s Alpine wobbling enormously. Lando Norris, who was directly behind him, made his comments known on the radio: “If this falls off and hits someone it’s going to be extremely bad.”

The movement was probably not an integral or intended part of the Alpine design – it was likely down to a component failure. The big worry when you see things like this is a rear wing failure.

It happened to me once during my time in Formula One to Ralph Firman’s Jordan in the 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix practice. That was owing to a structural failure in the beam wing that supported the main wing at the time. The driver is a passenger when that happens; the car is in the hands of the gods.

Ralph Firman was simply a passenger when his rear wing came off in practice at the 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix - Getty Images

When a rear wing fails it is usually at high speed and is very dramatic. 60 per cent of the total downforce on these cars comes from the rear. Coming up to the final chicane in Montreal at over 300km/h, a rear wing would be generating around 1,000kg of downforce.

When that suddenly disappears with a wing failure, the rear of the car becomes very light because the front is still creating its own downforce. This loss of rear load allows the car to then tip up and the first thing a driver feels in this situation is almost as if the car has found 1,000 extra horsepower.

The rear of the car becomes so light that you have to be careful not to do anything with it otherwise the car will spin. You’d have to think about slowing down without hitting the brake pedal, turning into the corner or doing anything dramatic with the steering wheel. That is easier said than done, though. Firman hit the barrier before slamming into the tyre wall and was thankfully unhurt.

Firman in his Jordan was lucky to hit a barrier before slamming into the tyre wall and was thankfully unhurt - Getty Images/Martin Rose

Flexible wings are nothing new in F1. Red Bull employed a flexi front-wing over a decade ago and there was also controversy around their rear wing in 2021. The difference with Ocon this time is that it is difficult to believe that this level of flex would have been intentional from Alpine.

Firstly, there is no discernible performance advantage in having your rear wing oscillate in this side-to-side manner in low-speed corners. You cannot really “do” anything with this movement aerodynamically because it is not consistent enough and cannot be controlled.

Climbing the kerbs is key to finding lap time in Montreal, but doing so brings a lot of shock loads through the rear wing components. Alpine have a single-pillar mounted rear wing, so it gets a lot of stability through its endplates and beam wing. In essence, the central pillar takes the vertical load and the endplates and beam wing take any transverse load.

The wing appeared to be stable when it was highly loaded on the straights at high speed, it was when the wing wasn’t highly loaded that it was a problem. The movement was most exaggerated in the slower corners, instigated by a kerb clout, with the mass of the wing overcoming aerodynamic load.

Where have we seen this before?

We saw it at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with Ferrari, who were testing their single-mounted rear wing (as opposed to a double-mounted rear wing). It was moving about a lot and they then went back to the double mount for that race for that reason. By the next race they had the single mount stiff enough.

The wing itself takes its vertical load by the central beam and as long as the load is placed on it equally – the aerodynamics tend to do that fairly well – that central mount is adequate to take that vertical load, but you need stability there.

Looking at safety, the FIA does test rear wings with “deflection tests”, but they do not involve anywhere near the loads seen in real life. The FIA’s tests have a certain level of movement that is permitted under a certain load. The tests, though, are not supposed to stress the wing all that much. If the Alpine issue was a failure [quite possibly on the driver’s left-hand side beam wing area], it would have been because of a component failing through fatigue rather than the wing being over-stressed.

The teams also undertake a lot of analysis on any structural component. They will also carry out a physical load test. It is very difficult to recreate those aerodynamic loads physically, however. The load is distributed over the whole surface of the wing, not just in one area. To simply load up the central mounting is not adequate.

Going back to the early days at Jordan, when we lacked the sophisticated tools of today, we used to load the rear wing and front wing up with 25kg bags of sand bought from the builders’ merchants. We kept piling them on because they equalised the load across the wing, so the predicted aerodynamic force was on there.

The FIA will have looked at the Alpine’s rear wing after the race. If it was caused by something so simple as a bolt that had fallen out it would be picked up fairly quickly. In that case the FIA would not need to step in as mechanical failures happen in F1.

If the wing does not show sign of there being a reason for the wobbling then they might ask Alpine to adapt their rear wing design and stiffen it up because it could be susceptible to fatigue on certain circuits with the amount of movement that we saw on Sunday. The last thing you need is a rear wing falling off – it will be an aeroplane accident.

