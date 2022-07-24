We’ve Seen the ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer, and It’s Surprisingly Chilling

Adam Chitwood
·2 min read

Marvel Studios unveiled the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” trailer during their big Hall H panel for Comic-Con on Saturday, offering fans inside the convention a first look at footage from the third “Ant-Man” movie.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as Ant-Man and the Wasp, respectively, while Kathryn Newton makes her debut as the older version of Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie, who gets in on the fighting this time around. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are also back.

Peyton Reed, who directed the first two “Ant-Man” movies, returns to direct.

The “Ant-Man 3” trailer begins with Scott having parlayed his role in the Thanos war into international fame. He wrote a book called “Watch Out for the Little Guy” and it’s a heartwarming moment for Scott. Then he gets a call from SFPD — Cassie has been arrested.

He bails her out and they’re having dinner at the Pyms’ house. In a comedic scene, they all roast Scott for constantly mentioning he saved the world. Then they’re doing some kind of experiment and voice over starts talking about how time doesn’t work the way they think it does.

Also Read:
‘Ant-Man 3’: Kang Looms Large and Scott’s Daughter Gets a Suit in First ‘Quantumania’ Poster

Cassie then gets sucked into a vortex caused by something, and Scott (and everyone else) appear to be sucked in with her, or leap in after her. They go to the Quantum Realm where we see a glimpse of the societies that live there — including Bill Murray’s secret character, who knows Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne.

The trailer ends with a confrontation between Scott and Kang, with Scott saying, “You’re making a big mistake… I’m an Avenger.” Kang replies, “Didn’t I kill you before?”

Kang, of course, knows a thing or two about multiversal realities with Majors having first appeared in “Loki,” and it appears he’s been to one in which he straight-up killed Scott Lang. Another fun nugget from this trailer: M.O.D.O.K.!

The footage was not released online. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will kick off Marvel’s Phase 5 on Feb. 17, 2023.

