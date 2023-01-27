We’ve said goodbye to these Charlotte-area food and drink businesses in 2023

In Charlotte’s restaurant industry, change is constant. Especially at a time when food and rent costs are up, staff shortages are prominent and supply chain shortfalls are plaguing businesses.

Sometimes the challenges prove too much — even for longtime favorites — and a local business has no choice to but to shut its doors.

Here are the Charlotte food-and-drink businesses that have closed, or are planning to close, in 2023:

Location: Northcross Shopping Center, 9709-A Sam Furr Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

The Lost Cajun is planning to close Sunday, Jan. 29, citing the “continuing impact on guest traffic from COVID and, now, the inflationary economy.” A note posted via Facebook added, “Thank you for all your support during these past few difficult years.”

Location: 2308 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

The Central Avenue location of Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood closed at the beginning of 2023 after being open for less than a year, citing challenges with the supply chain (including problems getting crab for its signature crab cakes), staffing and other operational roadblocks. The restaurant’s original location on Tuckaseegee Road has reopened as Lulu’s Express Fry House after a temporary closure for renovations and rebranding.

Location: 17044 Kenton Dr Cornelius, NC 28031

The 20-year-old Irish tavern that was built in Ireland and reconstructed in Cornelius at Lake Norman closed on Jan. 1 , but said a new concept was on the way “Piper’s Tavern at Lake Norman is closed permanently, and we thank you for being a great guest,” a message on the tavern’s voicemail said. “Look out for the new concept this spring.”

Location: 932 Seigle Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

RePour shut down in early January, posting on Instagram and Facebook: “RePour has officially closed … thank you to all who supported us! On to new and exciting things!!”

Location: 11025 Monroe Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

Location: Park Road Shopping Center, 4205 Park Road Charlotte, NC 28209

Your Mom’s Donuts, a Charlotte-area favorite known for its square doughnuts and inventive flavors, is planning a Feb. 5 closure. Owner Courtney Ahern said, “We’ll just miss 10 years by a few short months. In food and bev, I’m pretty sure that’s several lifetimes.”