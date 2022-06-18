I’ve realised what my biggest dating app turnoffs are - Andrew Crowley for the Telegraph

‘I don’t understand why you need to use the internet to meet people,” read an email from a concerned reader I didn’t quite know how to respond to. Meet a partner in real life? Lady, have you lost your mind? Strike up an actual conversation – while out? No such luck. Men barely look up from their pint, never mind actually talk to me – especially not if they’re out with their mates.

My concerned reader raises a fair point, though. Why is it we rely so heavily on dating apps to meet people these days and why can’t we meet people out and about as was de rigueur a mere decade ago? With so many Brits turning to dating apps to find love, we’ve seemingly lost the art of romantic conversation. Can we ever get it back?

It takes herculean effort and courage to strike up a conversation with a stranger you like the look of, which is possibly why most unions I know of were formed over several alcoholic drinks on a dancefloor. In a post #MeToo world, are men (and women) too scared to make an initial approach? Or have we become lazy, preferring instead to swipe right on Tinder from the comfort of our sofas? (Swiping right means you’re interested in a person, swiping left means you aren’t.)

My concerned reader went on to suggest I “organise a charity event” so that I could gather together singles to meet in a fun environment. As much as I love her ideas and suggestions, I don’t have time to empty the dishwasher, never mind organise a full-blown event.

I replied: “Thanks for your email; however, meeting people in real life these days is actually very difficult.”

But the problem is that by putting all our dating hopes into the lap of the apps, we no longer venture out in the hope of meeting someone special. In fact, we don’t bother to engage at all. How depressing.

According to an email received last week – more dating data; how I love dating data – in this particular survey of 6,500 men and women carried out by Ask Gamblers, 14 per cent of Britons now use dating apps. I was not surprised by the stat, or even the company behind the poll. The reason it caught my eye was the headline: “Men and women reveal the biggest turn-offs on dating apps”. I couldn’t resist reading on to see how accurate it was.

According to the email, the number one turn-off for women using dating apps to find men is “badly taken photographs”. As in, the type where you can’t actually tell what the person looks like due to them featuring only half a face. “Not enough shots uploaded” steals the number two slot. The remaining roll call of nit-picks includes “using cheesy pick-up lines” at number three. “Hey, do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?” Yes, somebody actually once said that to me – proof cheesy chat-up lines happen as much online as they do off.

Next up on the scroll of things women find annoying about men (on dating sites), which, I’m beginning to wonder, may end up being displayed at the British Museum, is “too many group shots”. I choked reading that one. My number four bugbear would absolutely not be “too many group shots”. Novelty socks, yes. Pulling a tongue out in a childish manner, absolutely. Holding an alcoholic drink in every image, 100 per cent. Groups shots!? Never. Surely, it’s good to know the person you’re looking to connect with has friends, as opposed to a loner who’ll want to hang around with you 24-7. Or is that just me? No friends is a major red flag for me.

As for number five, that’ll be “acting arrogant”. And had I read the poll results three weeks ago, I would have questioned how it’s even possible to “act arrogant” on a dating app. Then I matched with, oh, let’s call him “Simon”.

Simon’s initial message rolled in perfectly fine. Innocuous enough, he looked nice, we matched, and I really can’t remember who made contact first – but I took a few days to get back to his last message because I happened to be moving around that time. When I returned his message, something short and sweet and, obviously, non-offensive, I asked where he was from and what he did yadda yadda. He replied, “I manage a club” then something about him being from South Africa.

I glanced at the words, barely taking them in, and put my phone away. Imagine my surprise when, a couple of days later, I read, “So, it must be my job? Is that why you haven’t replied? You are the most boring redhead I’ve ever met.” To describe me as “boring” is like shaking a red rag in the eyes of an angry bull.

So, in haste, which I now realise was a mistake, I told him my real name and suggested he “Google my latest column” (it was about a fetish club, thereby proving I am more than just entertaining, I’m wild). His reply stopped me in my tracks (I was out walking the dog). “How pretentious. I am from a long line of royals and we fly everywhere by private jet. I don’t care who you think you are…” (I’ll spare you the rest of his very long, bonkers rant).

“Possibly in a rather clumsy way, I was just pointing out that, the other weekend, I attended a fetish club called Torture Garden and that was my way of saying, no, I am not boring.” My return message, instead of calming his royal majesty’s pants, only seemed to provoke him further. Pants well and truly on fire, he then – horror of horrors – called me via the app during dinner. A telephone call! Who does that? Of course, I never answer my phone, and so, perhaps engulfed in head-to-toe flames of his own fury, he sent a barrage of messages, the next more insulting than the last. This is why dating apps have block buttons. Bye, Simon, you bore me. And you are insane.

Back to the scroll of things that annoy women about men on dating apps. Number six: “bad spelling”. Agreed. Then it’s “bragging about money”, which, admittedly, I find extraordinary, but perhaps that’s because I tend to avoid anyone with a profile picture involving too-tight jeans and the bonnet of a red Ferrari. Up next, “messaging too frequently”.

Messaging too frequently. Now that’s a can of worms, but here goes. No, I don’t want someone to message too frequently. I would like him to message regularly, but not hourly, or by the minute, as some psychos do. Messaging too little, as in “playing cool”, that’s just babyish and won’t work for me. Pretty clear, right?

Final complaint on the scroll is “wanting to meet up too quickly”. Not sure how I feel about that one, as I haven’t experienced it, but I do get irked by dinner suggestions on a first date (my diamond slippers are awfully tight today). Interested to know the number one turn-off for men conversing with women via dating apps? It’s “being ignored”. Sorry, darlings, I thought that was called “being married”. On the subject of which, my number one bugbear on dating apps and in real life would be, “being married”. More on that next time…