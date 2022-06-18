I’ve realised what my biggest dating app turnoffs are

Stacey Duguid
·7 min read
I’ve realised what my biggest dating app turnoffs are - Andrew Crowley for the Telegraph
I’ve realised what my biggest dating app turnoffs are - Andrew Crowley for the Telegraph

‘I don’t understand why you need to use the internet to meet people,” read an email from a concerned reader I didn’t quite know how to respond to. Meet a partner in real life? Lady, have you lost your mind? Strike up an actual conversation – while out? No such luck. Men barely look up from their pint, never mind actually talk to me – especially not if they’re out with their mates.

My concerned reader raises a fair point, though. Why is it we rely so heavily on dating apps to meet people these days and why can’t we meet people out and about as was de rigueur a mere decade ago? With so many Brits turning to dating apps to find love, we’ve seemingly lost the art of romantic conversation. Can we ever get it back?

It takes herculean effort and courage to strike up a conversation with a stranger you like the look of, which is possibly why most unions I know of were formed over several alcoholic drinks on a dancefloor. In a post #MeToo world, are men (and women) too scared to make an initial approach? Or have we become lazy, preferring instead to swipe right on Tinder from the comfort of our sofas? (Swiping right means you’re interested in a person, swiping left means you aren’t.)

My concerned reader went on to suggest I “organise a charity event” so that I could gather together singles to meet in a fun environment. As much as I love her ideas and suggestions, I don’t have time to empty the dishwasher, never mind organise a full-blown event.

I replied: “Thanks for your email; however, meeting people in real life these days is actually very difficult.”

But the problem is that by putting all our dating hopes into the lap of the apps, we no longer venture out in the hope of meeting someone special. In fact, we don’t bother to engage at all. How depressing.

According to an email received last week – more dating data; how I love dating data – in this particular survey of 6,500 men and women carried out by Ask Gamblers, 14 per cent of Britons now use dating apps. I was not surprised by the stat, or even the company behind the poll. The reason it caught my eye was the headline: “Men and women reveal the biggest turn-offs on dating apps”. I couldn’t resist reading on to see how accurate it was.

According to the email, the number one turn-off for women using dating apps to find men is “badly taken photographs”. As in, the type where you can’t actually tell what the person looks like due to them featuring only half a face. “Not enough shots uploaded” steals the number two slot. The remaining roll call of nit-picks includes “using cheesy pick-up lines” at number three. “Hey, do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?” Yes, somebody actually once said that to me – proof cheesy chat-up lines happen as much online as they do off.

Next up on the scroll of things women find annoying about men (on dating sites), which, I’m beginning to wonder, may end up being displayed at the British Museum, is “too many group shots”. I choked reading that one. My number four bugbear would absolutely not be “too many group shots”. Novelty socks, yes. Pulling a tongue out in a childish manner, absolutely. Holding an alcoholic drink in every image, 100 per cent. Groups shots!? Never. Surely, it’s good to know the person you’re looking to connect with has friends, as opposed to a loner who’ll want to hang around with you 24-7. Or is that just me? No friends is a major red flag for me.

As for number five, that’ll be “acting arrogant”. And had I read the poll results three weeks ago, I would have questioned how it’s even possible to “act arrogant” on a dating app. Then I matched with, oh, let’s call him “Simon”.

Simon’s initial message rolled in perfectly fine. Innocuous enough, he looked nice, we matched, and I really can’t remember who made contact first – but I took a few days to get back to his last message because I happened to be moving around that time. When I returned his message, something short and sweet and, obviously, non-offensive, I asked where he was from and what he did yadda yadda. He replied, “I manage a club” then something about him being from South Africa.

I glanced at the words, barely taking them in, and put my phone away. Imagine my surprise when, a couple of days later, I read, “So, it must be my job? Is that why you haven’t replied? You are the most boring redhead I’ve ever met.” To describe me as “boring” is like shaking a red rag in the eyes of an angry bull.

So, in haste, which I now realise was a mistake, I told him my real name and suggested he “Google my latest column” (it was about a fetish club, thereby proving I am more than just entertaining, I’m wild). His reply stopped me in my tracks (I was out walking the dog). “How pretentious. I am from a long line of royals and we fly everywhere by private jet. I don’t care who you think you are…” (I’ll spare you the rest of his very long, bonkers rant).

“Possibly in a rather clumsy way, I was just pointing out that, the other weekend, I attended a fetish club called Torture Garden and that was my way of saying, no, I am not boring.” My return message, instead of calming his royal majesty’s pants, only seemed to provoke him further. Pants well and truly on fire, he then – horror of horrors – called me via the app during dinner. A telephone call! Who does that? Of course, I never answer my phone, and so, perhaps engulfed in head-to-toe flames of his own fury, he sent a barrage of messages, the next more insulting than the last. This is why dating apps have block buttons. Bye, Simon, you bore me. And you are insane.

Back to the scroll of things that annoy women about men on dating apps. Number six: “bad spelling”. Agreed. Then it’s “bragging about money”, which, admittedly, I find extraordinary, but perhaps that’s because I tend to avoid anyone with a profile picture involving too-tight jeans and the bonnet of a red Ferrari. Up next, “messaging too frequently”.

Messaging too frequently. Now that’s a can of worms, but here goes. No, I don’t want someone to message too frequently. I would like him to message regularly, but not hourly, or by the minute, as some psychos do. Messaging too little, as in “playing cool”, that’s just babyish and won’t work for me. Pretty clear, right?

Final complaint on the scroll is “wanting to meet up too quickly”. Not sure how I feel about that one, as I haven’t experienced it, but I do get irked by dinner suggestions on a first date (my diamond slippers are awfully tight today). Interested to know the number one turn-off for men conversing with women via dating apps? It’s “being ignored”. Sorry, darlings, I thought that was called “being married”. On the subject of which, my number one bugbear on dating apps and in real life would be, “being married”. More on that next time…

Read last week's column: I thought I’d met my fair share of nutters online – then I advertised my pet

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • DeBues-Stafford forced to shut down her season due to stress reaction in sacrum

    VICTORIA — Canadian middle-distance star Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will miss the world track and field championships this summer due to injury. The 26-year-old from Toronto announced Wednesday on Instagram that a stress reaction in her sacrum is forcing her to shut down her season. "My 1,500 in (the Prefontaine Classic) showed us we were ready for some big things this year," she said. "I was so excited to see what those big things would be, can we make a podium? A PB? North American record? "To g

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers. After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown. Now comes the next phase. The right to

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • AP source: Mavericks acquire Wood for 4 players

    A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized. It will not

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu