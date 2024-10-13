‘I’ve rarely seen someone finish so well’ – Wesley Fofana full of praise for Chelsea teammate

Speaking to Téléfoot, Wesley Fofana (23) was full of praise for his teammate for club and country, Christopher Nkunku (26).

Fofana, after a lengthy absence, has returned to the France side. His recall comes after a year of injury. His is a story similar to that of Nkunku. The former RB Leipzig spent much of last season, like Fofana, on the sidelines, on the long road back from injury.

Both have now recovered and are performing well for Chelsea at the start of the season. And both earned recalls for the current international break. Nkunku started and scored against Israel in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. It was his first goal for Les Bleus and a continuation of his strong start to the season for Chelsea, where he has seven goals in 11 games, despite not being a regular starter.

Fofana praised the goal-scoring acumen of his Chelsea teammate. “I have rarely seen someone finish so well in front of goal,” said Fofana, who is likely to play a part in Les Bleus’ second game of the international break, against Belgium on Monday.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle