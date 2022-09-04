‘I’ve never seen anyone like him’: Skattebo powers Sacramento State past Utah Tech

Joe Davidson
·5 min read

Cameron Skattebo had one scholarship offer come during his otherwise outlandish high school football career.

Never mind that he rumbled and bolted for 6,192 career yards and 69 touchdowns in a town that revered him, or that he was known as a great teammate, that he was a good student, that he seemed to make plays.

One offer.

The Rio Linda High School product was deemed too small, or not quite quick enough or whatever. What was overlooked, it is abundantly clear now, were instincts and sheer desire. Troy Taylor recognized that. The Sacramento State coach was the one who tendered an offer for Skattebo to further his football run. He jumped at the chance.

Now a muscled 5-foot-10, 212-pound sophomore, Skattebo offered up a glimpse of what he can unleash on any given Saturday and what so many others missed out. He had his fingerprints all over the No. 7-ranked Hornets’ 56-33 rout of Utah Tech on Saturday night in a season opener at Fred Anderson Field.

He delivered the same sort of nonsense at Rio Linda as a big-time talent for a small-town program. He rushed for a Sacramento State personal-best 153 yards on just 10 carries — that’s a 15.3 average for you non-math majors — and he pulled away for a 57-yard scoring romp. He rarely caught the ball in high school but he’s a target now because Taylor wants his backs to be versatile, so there was Skattebo collecting four passes for 30 yards. None were more emphatic than his 19-yarder from Asher O’Hara, where he had an open lane to the end zone but wanted to make sure he lowered his shoulder and blasted into a defender on his way to that touchdown.

That score put Sacramento State up 21-0. Why seek contact when he didn’t need it? Well, he’s not wired that way. Skattebo is the sort of guy who’d giddily crash into people at a concert, just to feel like he’s arrived.

“It’s nerves,” Skattebo said of his contact thinking. “I have this nervous thing about me until I’m able to hit someone in a game, and then it felt good. That initial hit on someone makes me feel good.”

So imagine Skattebo’s glee on his final touchdown, which was as remarkable of a play as I’ve seen by a Hornets player in the 30 years watching or covering this program.

Utah Tech attempted an onside kick with 8:58 left to play, trailing 49-26. Stattebo wasn’t about to allow any momentum for the Trailblazers. A member of the hands team, Skattebo anticipated where the onside bounce would occur, raced up, scooped up the goods and bolted for the end zone. Naturally, he delighted in the fact that it took six Utah Tech players to try and corral and slow him down, anything to prevent his entry into the end zone. He carried half the Utah Tech team into the end zone to cap a 43-yard kickoff return, sending the sideline into a frenzy.

Skattebo is reason enough for more fans to come watch this product live. You want action? That’s the bearded dude with curly hair and unsuspecting shy grins.

“I love watching Skat,” O’Hara said, grinning. “I’ve never seen anyone like him. Can’t bring him down, as you saw the kicker tried.”

Skattebo is as humble as he is electrifying. He didn’t think his effort was anything extraordinary. But it was. It was exceptional. An NFL scout was on hand and raised his eyebrows, saying, “kid can play”

“I like to win,” Skattebo said. “Coach Taylor brought me here for a reason. There’s a competitive spirit there I dig down inside to get. It’s no fun losing. I do what I’m told and what comes, comes.”

Skattebo said he was inspired by Sacramento State’s honorary captain for this game. It was Bobby Jackson, the energizer fan favorite for the Kings. Skattebo is Jackson’s sort of player: relentless. Skattebo takes none of this for granted. Not the scholarship. Not the chance to start last season. Not the chance to start again. None of it.

“Coach Taylor was the only one who gave me that opportunity (to play in college),” Skattebo said. “I had to take it. One guy was all it took.”

Taylor said he’s delighted to have Skattebo at his disposal. What next? Line him up at nose guard? You never know. He might not even be blockable.

“When we saw him in high school, it was a slam dunk,” Taylor said. “I couldn’t believe everyone wasn’t offering a scholarship. He has a great spirit, talent, a real zest for life and football. This was a no-brainer to get him. We’ve got to get this guy. Now he’s returning kickoffs for touchdowns.”

Added Taylor on Skattebo’s feel for the game, “What great players do, they anticipate and make great things happen. Nothing surprised me what he’s been able to accomplish here. It’s his spirit. Talk about Bobby Jackson, that’s what made him great.”

The defensive play of the night was also rooted in anticipation. In his first game for the Hornets, former Folsom High star Caleb Nelson returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown on fourth down to make it 14-0. It was his first such play at any level.

“I wanted to high-five him as he went by,” Taylor said.

Said Nelson, “It felt slow as the play developed, and when I had the opportunity, I jumped on it.”

Sacramento State rushed for 378 yards, the most for the Hornets in 20 seasons. Taylor said the offensive line was “incredible” and “dominated.” O’Hara agreed. Same with Skattebo. O’Hara rotated with Jake Dunniway, as they did last season during a repeat Big Sky Conference championship run, and both delivered.

O’Hara had two touchdown passes and rushed for 101 yards and a score. Dunniway passed for 141 yards and two scores. All-America tight end Marshel Martin had two touchdown catches, and Ariel Ngata led the defense with two sacks.

“I was very pleased,” Taylor said of the team effort. “Were our guys perfect? No, but we were ready to play and showed competitive greatness.”

The poster boy for that statement is Cameron Skattebo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • French tennis player accuses former coach of sexual assault

    NEW YORK (AP) — A professional tennis player from France who reached a career-high ranking of No. 39 last year has accused her former coach of rape and sexual assault. The French Tennis Federation said in a statement Saturday that it is “standing by” Fiona Ferro, a 25-year-old who lost in qualifying at the U.S. Open last week, “in the proceedings she has initiated against her former coach, Pierre Bouteyre.” The federation added that it “is examining the possibility of filing a civil lawsuit in t

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Canada's Jourdain, Makdessi lose by decision as UFC holds first fight card in France

    PARIS — Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain lost a unanimous decision to England's Nathaniel (The Prospect) Wood on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The judges scored it for 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for London's Wood after a tight fight contested in close quarters with both landing shots. The show at Accor Arena was the UFC's first in France, which adopted regulations allowing MMA in January 2020. Former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre of Montreal was cageside for t