‘I’ve never really been fearful’: Jess Park aims to make impact with Lionesses

Jess Park says the fierce competition for places is a good thing: ‘Whoever is picked deserves to be picked,’ Photograph: Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images

Jess Park has had a phenomenal season for Manchester City, shining bright in the 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Women’s Super League. Now she is back with England after missing the World Cup due to injury and playing without fear as the team prepares friendlies against Austria and Italy.

“As a player I’ve never really been fearful, I’m always willing to give it a go. If you don’t try, what’s the point?,” said the 22-year-old at England’s warm-weather training camp in Marbella. “Being here in and around the team just helps push you up a level and take more risks.”

The environment allows for risk-taking and the emphasis of Sarina Wiegman’s camps has been to make the players feel as at home and comfortable as possible. There is competition between players, but that is secondary to using the players around you to drive your own standards.

“Everyone sees everyone as competition but in a healthy way,” said Park. “On the field we’re just together. We push each other but at the end of the day we’re all friends. Whoever is picked deserves to be picked.”

Both the senior side and the Under-23s are in Marbella in a shared camp, with the youth team playing games against Spain and the Netherlands. The difference? “The speed of play, the technical side of it, and the physical side of it, it’s a big step up.

“But being here is a big opportunity to help out the senior players too,” said Park. Last year, Park was on loan at Everton and it prepared her for her role at City where she is playing more centrally.

“Having that year of playing and believing in myself and getting called up into camps really helped going back to City,” she said.

“It was really good to be back there and I’m really enjoying it. I’ve moved into a new position and I’ve taken to it quite well I think.

“I enjoy playing that position, I always have, I’ve got a bit of confidence from the manager to go and play me there and that just makes me really confident.”