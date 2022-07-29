‘I’ve never felt under so much pressure’: Laura Kenny reveals nerves before Commonwealth Games bronze

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Harle
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Laura Kenny
    Laura Kenny
    Cyclist

Laura Kenny was only battling for bronze, but it felt like a sixth Olympic gold was on the line.

England expected and Kenny was tasked with guiding a teenager, a 20-year-old, and a Commonwealth Games debutant onto the team pursuit podium.

Dame Laura is used to wielding the weight of a nation, but she is human after all.

“I’ve never felt under so much pressure to win a bronze medal in my whole career,” said Kenny, who is one of over 1,100 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support.

“Just the fact that it’s such a young team, and obviously I’ve been lucky in my career that I’ve had some brilliant experiences and I’ve been able to step up on that podium.

“And this is their first taste of it. So honestly, going into that final, it could have been a gold medal ride at the Olympics, I was that nervous.”

In qualifying Kenny, Josie Knight, Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis were five seconds off the Games record pace set by Australia and 1.5s shy of a place in the gold medal final.

Some epic turns on the front from the five-time Olympic champion delivered the goods in the clash with Wales for bronze, although she wasn’t about to take any credit.

She said: “I was going terribly. I think I was the weak link to be honest. I’ll take that, that’s fine. At some point you’ve got to hand it over to the next generation.”

It was only Kenny’s second Commonwealth Games medal - she won the Glasgow 2014 points race but missed the Gold Coast to give birth to son Albie.

In the last year she has been through more than any mother should, but you sense she is still hooked on the pressure, because she knows that there are bigger battles to be fought and won.

It was the frisson of the velodrome that kept her from retiring earlier this year after a nightmare six months that saw her miscarry and have an ectopic pregnancy.

The fresh-faced likes of Leech and Lewis have given Kenny a new lease of life, refreshing after the stresses and strains of the Tokyo cycle.

She said: “It’s been brilliant. Being able to ride with these youngsters, they bring a completely different, fresh, really like, enjoyable environment.

“One that I would say I haven’t been part of for the last 18 months or two years, just because the pressure of the Olympics is massive.

“So, to have that freshness and that happiness, where every session is enjoyable, has just been brilliant.”

The Lee Valley Velodrome was crackling just as it did ten years ago when Kenny, then Trott, took team pursuit and omnium gold at her maiden Olympics.

She said: “When the tandems rode before us, I took my headphones off and I was just like ‘Wow, this is amazing’.

“This is a Friday; you almost don’t expect it. I don’t know what Saturday and Sunday are going to be like. But no, it’s brilliant. I just love being back here. It holds so many great memories for me.

“To be honest, I didn’t even think I was going to be here. If circumstances had been different, I wouldn’t have been here. To be able to come here and play a part for these girls is brilliant.”

Kenny won team pursuit bronze for England alongside Josie Knight,&nbsp;Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis (PA)
Kenny won team pursuit bronze for England alongside Josie Knight, Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis (PA)

Those girls are clearly in awe of their team-mate, always walking a half-step behind her and deferring in media interviews.

When given the chance to speak Knight, an Olympic silver medallist alongside Kenny in the Tokyo team pursuit, paid tribute.

“She is the strongest person I know,” she said. “To have dealt with everything and to just keep turning up.

“A week after one of her main troubles Laura was on a Zoom meeting with us pretending nothing had happened. She is the ultimate team player.”

Kenny goes again in Sunday’s points race and Monday’s scratch race. What does she make of her chances?

“Oh, slim to none,” she said. “I don’t know. Like I say at the Olympics, I just turn up and hope for the best. So, I’ll turn up and hope for the best.”

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. Find out how your numbers make amazing happen at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

    NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday's midnight EDT deadline for an agreement, timing specified in the March 10 lockout settlement. “Each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all pla

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • Canadian women tip Italy in test of rugby powers

    LANGFORD, B.C. — A strong second-half performance by a rejuvenated Canadian side gave the hosts a 34-24 victory over Italy in a women’s international rugby 15s test match at Starlight Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Tied 12-12 at halftime, Canada struck twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half in the match featuring world-ranked No. 4 Canada and No. 6-rated Italy. The teams will be competing in the same pool at October's World Cup in New Zealand. Canada’s dominant pack powered its way to tw

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Josef Newgarden taken to hospital; Pato O'Ward wins at Iowa

    NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot following his late crash Sunday at Iowa Speedway and was taken to a Des Moines hospital by helicopter for evaluation. IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said Newgarden was transported by helicopter to Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center because the infield care center lacked the equipment to properly evaluate the Team Penske driver, who cut open the back of his head when he collapsed. Billows said Newgarden was awake a

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.