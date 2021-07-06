‘I’ve never been better:’ JLo gushes about her life after reuniting with Ben Affleck

Warning to ARod: If you still have feelings for your Jennifer Lopez, you may want to stop reading.

The superstar singer is gushing about her new life post breakup. Though Lopez didn’t mention any names, she seems to be loving this new chapter, which includes ex fiancé Ben Affleck.

Pictures emerged of the newly reignited couple holding hands at Universal Studios with Lopez’s twins and Affleck’s son in tow. Days later, the former costars, who met on the set of 2003’s “Gigli,” were also snapped walking around in the Hamptons stuck together like glue.

“I’m super happy,” the 51-year-old said in an interview with Apple Music Monday. “I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ This is it. I’ve never been better.’”

Though she and ARod were together four years, and got engaged in 2019, the two ultimately split in April, amid rumors of infidelity on the ex baller’s part. (The so-called other woman, reality star Madison LeCroy, still denies the relationship was physical).

She’s back: Jennifer Lopez shoots video in Miami Beach and takes selfies with cops

All that’s in the past now.

Not only are things going great in Lopez’s love life, but she also has a new song out, “Cambio El Paso,” or “Change the Step” with Rauw Alejandro. The singers shot the video for the duet in Miami Beach, shutting down Española Way for hours last month.

Telling lyrics include: “He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms. She knows it, she knows it. Your life is better now without him … You don’t need anyone to be OK.”

It does seem as if being with Affleck is helping Lopez be more than OK.

“I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time,” the three time divorcée said. “It’s the best time of my life.”