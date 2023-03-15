I’ve never been a backpack girly until I traveled with this Dagne Dover one

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

One thing about me is that I would rather drive 24 hours in a car without air conditioning than have to check my bag. Maybe that’s overdramatic, but I’m a dramatic person. I’ve been burned too many times by airlines to not pack everything I need in a carry-on. So, I’ve learned to get creative — that includes a good set of packing cubes and a personal item with a lot of pockets.

Unfortunately, my go-to duffel had completely disappeared while I was packing for a last-minute flight, so I instead grabbed my Dagne Dover Walker Backpack. It’s smaller than any other personal item I’ve used, but it fits everything. When I say everything, I mean everything from my laptop and chargers to a sweater, wallet, sunglasses, over-ear headphones, book, journal, a tube of Aquaphor, extra masks, hand sanitizer, moisturizer, sunscreen and a spare set of clothes squeezed tight into a packing cube. I know, madness.

More importantly, I even had room for all of my go-to terminal impulse buys (a bag of peanut M&Ms, two large bottles of water, honey-roasted almonds, a copy of Spare and a mini bottle of hydrating mist for my skin).

Credit: Dagne Dover

Unfortunately, the Arugula colorway shown above is sold out in the large (which is what I have!), but it’s still available in the medium size. The Dagne Dover Walker Backpack also comes in three other gorgeous colorways in both sizes.

So, like, how was I able to fit all of my necessities and impulse terminal purchases while staying sane? Well, here’s the entire list of all the built-in gadgets and gizmos aplenty of the backpack — as well as all the whosits and whatsits galore:

Recycled REPREVE polylining exterior and interior

2 backpack straps with an adjustable snap feature

3.25-inch short handle

Exterior ID/phone pocket

Zipper top closure

Interior neoprene water bottle holder

2 exterior zippered side pockets with interior D-ring

Key leash with a key clip

2 exterior polylining pockets with hidden magnetic closures

Interior zipper pocket

Large interior puffy slip laptop pocket

Luggage sleeve

Nifty, right? And don’t worry if you don’t know what all of those mean. I’m absolutely obsessed with the Dagne Dover Walker Backpack and I still don’t. Anyways, please check out this handy diagram below to uncover the hidden wonders of my new favorite travel accessory:

Credit: Dagne Dover

