I’ve been on more than 100 cruises... and this one was the best

Sara Macefield
·6 min read
It was four years ago, but the memory of snorkelling with a Galapagos sea lion, exuberantly pirouetting around me like a prima ballerina in an underwater ballet, will never leave me.

This was one of the many exhilarating highlights of a family cruise through the Galapagos archipelago, 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador, where every snorkelling trip, boat ride and shore hike brought the most incredible wildlife encounters.

There was the time I swam through a giant shoal of grey and yellow surgeonfish that enveloped me in a vast curtain while a raft of Galapagos penguins shot past like a hail of bullets, fanning out in perfect formation in pursuit of tiny silvery fish before zipping into the azure depths.

A bucket-list itinerary

On land, a tiny mockingbird hopped around my feet while comical blue-footed boobies stalked past and thousands of scarlet crabs scuttled over hulking volcanic rocks where prehistoric-looking marine iguanas dozed in the hazy sunshine.
This was true bucket-list territory and, as is the case with most cruise choices, the destination was the key reason for choosing this voyage.

Sailing through these remote Pacific isles is the best and easiest way to experience the contrasting wildlife between them, but this Celebrity Cruises trip threw up other unexpected bonuses, notably the chance to explore Ecuador’s capital Quito where we stayed on our journey to and from the Galapagos, a two-hour flight from the city.

Standout service

The organisation was seamless and all-encompassing, right down to the VIP hotel check-in, full-day city tour on our first stay and welcome late check-out on our second, as we waited for our evening transatlantic flight home.

Once aboard our ship, Celebrity Xpedition, which took just 100 passengers (now it carries even less), the high service standards continued with our attentive crew and excellent guides. This wasn’t your usual cruise; there were no extravagant stage shows, waterslides, haute cuisine restaurants or pampering spas.

Yet it didn’t matter, because the main star of this show was nature’s own bounty, and what counted were the organised activities that opened the door to once-in-a-lifetime experiences for which the Galapagos are famed.

And in second place...

Coming a close second was a tall ship voyage on Star Clippers’ five-masted square-rigger, Royal Clipper, through the Mediterranean, which was full of evocative wind-in-your-hair moments; of standing on deck under the full complement of 42 sails as it carved through the waves or gently gliding out of Kotor under the light of a full moon to the stirring strains of Vangelis’s Conquest of Paradise.

An unforgettable highlight was passing the Aeolian island of Stromboli at sunrise, the acrid smoke of its active volcano curling into a cloudy plume against the flaming dawn sky. A few minutes later, I was sitting in the ship’s bowsprit nets as dolphins dived like sleek torpedoes through the prow waves just beneath me.

Having been used to staying on more conventional ships, being on a working barquentine was a novelty in itself, where a soundtrack of creaking ropes and purring pulleys accompanied the unfurling of vast flapping sails whenever the engines cut and we moved to wind power.

While Royal Clipper had three small swimming pools, other diversions were more traditional with knot-tying classes, night-time star gazing, and absorbing talks from the captain, while more active thrills comprised climbing up to the crow’s nest 50ft up or paddling off in a kayak from the ship’s water sports platform.

Above all, the main feeling was one of camaraderie, of relishing the experience, soaking up the views and making new friends aided by the entertaining quizzes, talent shows and disco nights that made the ship’s Tropical Bar a social magnet.

The top river cruises

On the rivers, an incredible sailing with boutique line Pandaw along the Chindwin in Burma (Myanmar) took just 12 of us (myself and 11 Americans) through the remote and jungle-covered hinterland along the Indian border – a region without roads where Burmese tribes rule and tourists rarely venture.

Our excellent guide, Sandro, took us into villages where on school visits we handed out pens and notepads to curious wide-eyed youngsters.

There were fascinating encounters with octogenarians who remembered invading Japanese troops sweeping through their villages during the Second World War, with one woman recalling how retreating British soldiers whisked her across the mountains to India, just 20 miles away.

On our final day in Homalin, which sits on the edge of the Nagaland tribal region, I met a Naga tribesman whose grandfather had fought with British forces and whose ancestors had been head-hunters – practising this grisly tradition as recently as 1970.

Another experience that stands out was a biking cruise along the Brahmaputra River in the Indian state of Assam in February 2020, just as the world started to close down amid the Covid pandemic.

Yet we were blissfully oblivious as we cycled under the shadow of the Himalayas through paddy fields, tea plantations and into villages where we quickly became a tourist attraction among crowds of locals who had never encountered Western travellers before.

More standout moments from a lifetime of cruising

Yet while these rank as my favourite voyages, there have been many standout moments across the regular cruises I’ve taken.

Some of the best, and most jaw-dropping shows I’ve ever seen have been on Royal Caribbean International ships with their mix of ice-show spectaculars and high-dive aerialist displays in their AquaTheaters.

There’s been exquisite dining in Oceania Cruises’ Asian speciality restaurant Red Ginger, excellent surf and turf in Princess Cruises’s Crown Grill, delectable Gallic fare in Chartreuse French Bistro on Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC) and my long-standing family favourite: teppanyaki on NCL where the entertaining showmanship of juggling chefs brings added spice.

The unabashed luxury of RSSC’s newest ships – where original works by Picasso and Chagall adorn the walls and the top suite sells for an eye-watering $11,000 (£8,400) a night – was another pinch-me moment, as was Seabourn Cruises’ Caviar in the Surf – where we gathered for what resembled an aquatic soiree on a Thai beach as shorts-clad waiters served caviar and champagne in the shallows.

Yet the two constant themes underpinning all this have been the variety and quality of cuisine and consistently high levels of service from charming and dedicated crews who have succeeded in bringing their own distinctive stamp to every cruise I’ve taken.

Essentials

A 10-night Galapagos package (three nights in Quito, one week sailing from Baltra in the Galapagos), departs on 
July 27 2023. From £5,363pp, including drinks, gratuities and Wi-Fi. Flights extra (celebritycruises.com)

Covid rules: all travellers aged three and over must show proof of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test

