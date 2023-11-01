I’ve Been Living in the Comfy Sweats Katie Holmes and Blake Lively Wear for 2 Years

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They’re surprisingly chic and well worth the investment.

Alo Yoga

Once upon a time, sweatpants were considered a sign of giving up (TBT to that time Eva Mendes proclaimed sweats as the “number one cause of divorce in America.”) In the pre-pandemic world, using the words “stylish” or “sexy” with “sweatpants” in the same sentence would be laughable. But in 2023, the cozy bottoms have become a supermodel staple. I am the proud owner of several pairs of sweats, some of which I even wear in public. My favorite? Alo Yoga’s Accolade Sweatpants, a best-selling style from the athleisure brand that so many stars — from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner to Katie Holmes — are obsessed with.

I first noticed the surprisingly chic sweatpant while visiting the Alo Yoga store in New York City two years ago. I was on the hunt for the brand’s viral teddy trench when I noticed one of the painfully stylish 20-something sales girls rocking a pair of the oversized sweats with a crop top and Nike Jordans. She inspired me to add a pair along with the matching Accolade Hoodie in the and Accolade Crewneck to my shopping cart. Fast forward and I’ve been wearing the sweats for two years strong, making the set well worth the investment.

And if you don’t believe me, just look at Blake Lively and Katie Holmes, who have both worn the sweats this year. In fact, Holmes is such a fan that she stepped out in them at least four times in a span of two months.

Alo

$118

Buy Now

The inspiration behind these Alo sweats clearly feels like a throwback to the OG sweats of the 1980s with a high-waist, relaxed-fit, and gathered-at-the-ankle look. Of course, these have some modern details, like a silver logo on the leg of the pants and interior drawstring. Because of the drawstring waist, you can wear them however you please, whether that’s low-slung around your hips or cinched around your waistline, which definitely offers a slimming effect.

But what I really love about the sweats is that they are oh-so-comfortable. Alo Yoga uses a high-quality French terry material to make these stellar sweats, which is thick and incredibly soft. Plus, they have a lightweight fleece lining. I also appreciate that the elastic waistband isn’t too tight and doesn’t dig into your skin, something I have noticed with some other sweatpants. Compared to a lot of other luxury sweats I own, these feel much more worth the splurge. And, after wearing them weekly (and sometimes, embarrassingly, for days on end) they are still in great shape after two years.

The Accolade Sweatpants are available in five core and seven limited edition colors (many of which are selling out) and sizes XXS to 2XL. Again, keep in mind that sizing is unisex and the style runs on the larger side, so I suggest sizing down. Due to the Accolade’s overwhelming popularity, the brand even added a straight leg version for those who don’t like the elastic at the ankle. I definitely recommend purchasing the sweats along with the matching hoodie or crewneck for a set — I guarantee you’ll get a lot of wear out of them together and separately.

