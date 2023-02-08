‘I’ve just had a baby!’ Gemma Arterton reveals she welcomed her first child in December

Gemma Arterton announces that she gave birth to her first child in December (Getty Images)

Gemma Arterton has revealed that she and husband Rory Keenan welcomed their first child in December.

The Bond actress shared the news of her son’s birth during an appearance on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday morning.

Arterton said: “We are very very happy, he was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf.”

Ball told the 37-year-old former St Trinians star that she was looking “fabulous” in a pink satin mini dress and matching coat and heels.

"It's the power of the paintbrush," the new mother joked.

Arterton debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Raindance Film Festival in London in November 2022 (PA Wire)

The Quantum Of Solace actress first went public with her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump at the Raindance Film Festival awards in November.

The star, who married Peaky Blinders star Keenan in a secret ceremony in 2019, was not always keen on starting a family.

“I don't think you can ever plan the right, exact time,” she told The Times previously.

“I don't feel ready for kids because I want to know that I can come back and still be valuable to the industry.

Arterton and actor Rory Keenan wed in 2019 (Getty Images for Stella Artois)

“That's only going to happen when I feel a little bit more accomplished... or at least when I've accomplished something of which I'm proud.”

Arterton, who is currently promoting her new Sky series Funny Woman, where she plays a beauty queen seeking TV fame, was previously married to fashion consultant Stefano Catelli for four years. They divorced in 2014.