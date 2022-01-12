‘I’ve had enough’: Protests continue in case of Fayetteville man shot by off-duty deputy

Rachael Riley
·5 min read

A group of more than 30 residents marched from Fayetteville City Hall to the Market House on Tuesday on the third night of protests on behalf of Jason Walker.

Walker, 37, was unarmed when shot and killed by an off-duty Cumberland County deputy Saturday afternoon in front of his home on Bingham Drive.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department on Monday identified the shooter as Lt. Jeffrey Hash.

Protesters are calling for Hash’s arrest.

The community is still trying to understand what happened but knows that Walker was unarmed and killed by an armed motorist, said Shaun McMillan, who is part of the Fayetteville Police Accountability Community Taskforce.

“The other fact that we’re still trying to grapple with as a community is after Jason was killed, that armed motorist who shot him was allowed to go free,” McMillan said.

In a video taken by passerby Chase Sorrell in the aftermath of the shooting, Hash told a Fayetteville police officer that Walker jumped onto the hood of his pickup, pulled off the windshield wiper and began beating on the windshield.

Sorrell’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Ricks, said she attempted to render aid to Walker and claims Walker was hit by the truck and was thrown onto the hood before Hash stepped from it and fired several shots at him.

During a news conference Sunday, Police Chief Gina Hawkins said a black box in Hash’s truck did not register hitting “any person or thing” and the only injuries to his Walker’s body were gunshot wounds.

North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident leading up to Walker’s death.

Hash is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. No charges have been filed in the case.

McMillan said officials failed the community by not starting the process that would put Hash in front of a jury to judge whether or not he murdered Walker.

“We have to make sure that he is at least arrested and charged if there’s even a hope for justice for Jason,” McMillan said.

Well-known attorney retained

In a statement Tuesday, national civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump announced that he’s been retained by Walker’s family.

Crump said that he is committed to Walker’s family and the young son Walker left behind by finding out what happened to Walker when he was shot by Hash.

“We have reason to believe that this was a case of ‘shoot first, ask later,’— a philosophy seen all too often within law enforcement,” Crump said in a statement.

He said there is hope for a “swift and transparent investigation” by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to “get justice for Jason and his loved ones.”

‘We lost a very good man’

Jessica Herbert said she attended Tuesday’s protest on behalf of the classes of 2002 and 2003 at Seventy-First High School, Walker’s alma mater.

She said she remembered Walker as being sweet, funny and nice and said he did not deserve to die the way he did.

“We lost a very good man, a good father, a good son,” she said.

She said seeing the video of Walker’s final moments and how authorities handled his death is disturbing.

She said classmates of Walker believe that Hash did not uphold his oath as an officer “to keep people safe.”

“And for him to shoot (Walker) and not even taking time to touch him to see if he was alive, to see if he was OK, is disgusting,” Herbert said.

Tony Spears said he attended Tuesday night’s protest because he’s “had enough.”

“I’ve had enough of the killing,” Spears said.

LaToya Gordon, Raeford resident and activist with the Peacekeepers of Hoke County, encouraged residents to also protest on their own by standing in their yards, placing signs out and communicating at coffee shops about what happened.

“Let your voice be heard in your everyday conversation,” Gordon said.

McMillian said residents are going to have a “consistent presence in the streets and city in order to keep eyes on the situation.”

Organizers said another protest will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the site where Walker was shot, in the 1600 block of Bingham Drive.

A protest is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at the Cumberland County Courthouse, at 117 Dick St.

Demonstrators seek accountability

Protesters called for accountability within local law enforcement and from elected officials.

The Fayetteville City Council voted Monday to ask the Department of Justice to become involved in the case.

Mayor Mitch Colvin issued a statement Tuesday night to offer condolences to Walker’s family and the family of Stephen Addison, a 32-year-old Black man who was killed Jan. 3 by another motorist during an apparent traffic dispute that was caught on cellphone camera. An arrest was made in that case.

Colvin said that as a father and as an African American man he empathizes with the families. He said residents should come together and look out for one another and not resort to violence.

“My hope is that the justice system conducts a full and thorough investigation and parties responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent so our community can heal and come together as one Fayetteville, as one Cumberland County,” Colvin said.

This article is published through the N.C. News Collaborative, a partnership of Lee Enterprises, Gannett and McClatchy newspapers in North Carolina that aims to better inform readers throughout the state.



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith running for IOC athletes' commission

    OTTAWA — Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is running for a spot on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All international athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Canadian hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser was elected to the commission in 2014. Her eight-year term ends with Beijing's Games. Smith, a 34-year-old from Ottawa, competed in track

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Hockey Canada unveils Olympic women's team looking to avenge gold-medal loss

    Hockey Canada on Tuesday announced its 23-player women's roster for next month's Beijing Olympics, with forwards Victoria Bach and Kristin O'Neill among the final cuts, along with veteran defender Meaghan Mikkelson. Led by captain Marie-Philip Poulin and fellow forward Rebecca Johnston — each of whom will represent their country at a fourth Winter Games — Canada is looking to recapture gold in Beijing after dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the United States in the 2018 Olympic final in Pyeong

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol