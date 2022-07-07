‘We’ve had bad flooding before, but nothing like this’: regional NSW towns cut off by week-long deluge

Kelly Burke
·4 min read

Flood water began lapping at the cellar door of Peter and Jane Hamshere’s Undercliff Winery just south of Wollombi, in the Hunter region of New South Wales on Wednesday morning. The usually pleasant bubbling brook of Yango Creek had turned into a torrent overnight, and most of the Hamshere’s vines remained submerged on Thursday.

“We’ve had bad flooding before, but nothing like this and we’ve been here 20 years,” Peter Hamshere said, having spent the last 24 hours moving wine stock to higher ground.

“Unfortunately we have some guests staying in our cottage this week and it looks like it’s going to be quite an extended stay, because no one can get out.”

Related: Baby with breathing difficulties rescued from NSW property cut off by flood waters

The week-long deluge in NSW that affected about 60,000 residents in greater western Sydney, has continued to threaten communities farther north as the low-pressure system moves to the Hunter, Central Coast and Mid-North Coast.

More than 70 evacuation orders have been issued and 36 warnings remain in place, although levels of the swollen Hawkesbury and Macquarie rivers appeared to be subsiding – or at least stabilising – by late Thursday.

Hamshere conceded there could be worse places to be stranded than in a winery. And this latest predicament has not been as alarming as the bushfires that licked the property’s nearby ridge in 2020.

But even once the waters subside, gaining access to the nearby Wollombi township – where the local pub remains submerged – could be an uncertain prospect. The bridge that connects their area to the village was still several metres under water on Thursday.

Veena Sharma, the manager of the Roseval Caravan Park on the banks of the Hawkesbury River at Wiseman’s Ferry, said management and the park’s residents were ordered to evacuate on Monday.

“We’ve been told it’s probably going to be another few days before we can get access to the property again,” Sharma said, comparing this week’s floods to those that hit the region in March.

“People I’ve spoken to say that it is worse than the March flood levels, so if I’m going by March, there’ll probably be power lines and trees down and debris and maybe even another sinkhole.

“All 88 cabins were up to the roof in water in March – we’ve been told it’s even beyond that this time.”

Overnight on Wednesday, State Emergency Services conducted 50 flood rescues and two NSW lifesavers used an inflatable dinghy to rescue a baby experiencing breathing problems on a NSW property cut off by flood waters.

Singleton in the Hunter region was one of the hardest hit areas, with flooding from the Hunter River closing the New England Highway in both directions, cutting off the township of more than 20,000.

On Thursday morning, Singleton remained on high alert after the river peaked at 13.7 metres, but by the afternoon the waters were receding.

The community of Bulga, 20kms south, remained cut off on Thursday in what the Bureau of Meteorology described as the area’s worst flood since 1952.

The village of Yarramalong, south of Newcastle on the NSW Central Coast, also remained cut off and reliant on emergency services for deliveries of food and medication after suffering its fourth flood in six months.

Related: Federal government pledges $1,000 disaster payment for NSW flood victims as threat moves north

While not under imminent threat of flooding, on the other side of the Blue Mountains Dubbo residents woke on Thursday morning to a warning their water was no longer safe to drink. The boiled water alert included the Firgrove, Wongarbon, Eumungerie, Ballimore, Mogriguy, and Brocklehurst communities, and was expected to remain in place for seven days.

Dubbo mayor, Mathew Dickerson, said debris, including animal waste and carcasses, had caused the turbidity level of the Macquarie River to rise above safe standards on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning the levels remained unacceptably high.

“There is this very small possibility of Cryptosporidium being in the water, so with that potential risk, we’ve had to tell people today they’ve got to boil their [drinking] water. And that order is going to be in place for at least a week because even when we get to the point where we’ve solved the Cryptosporidium issue or the turbidity problem, we’re going to have to flush the water out of our reservoirs which can take up to seven days.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • Oakland police investigating after fans hurt by gunfire at Jays-A's game

    OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland police are investigating after fans were injured at Monday night's game between the Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays by "celebratory gunfire." In a statement, the A's said officers were notified of a possible shooting in RingCentral Coliseum following a post-game Fourth of July fireworks display. The A's said an initial investigation found three fans were struck by bullet fragments "from what appeared to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city." A fourth per

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Leading off: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ SOTO SETBACK Washington star Juan Soto is being checked out after exiting a game early because of an injured left calf. The 23-year-old outfielder flexed and pointed to his left leg after making a throw in right in the third inning against Miami. He was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth. Soto left Nationals Park to get an MRI. “We’ll re-evaluate him and see what’s going on,” manager Dave Martinez said. Soto, the f

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po