'We’ve got a streaker': Two fans arrested after running on field at Super Bowl 58

The Las Vegas Police Department arrested two people Sunday night after they jumped onto the field during Super Bowl 58 and semi-streaked, USA TODAY has confirmed.

"We’ve got people on the field," CBS announcer Tony Romo said as two shirtless fans ran on the field during the third quarter, right before Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker netted a 57-yard field goal, setting the record for longest field goal ever kicked during a Super Bowl.

"We’ve got a streaker,” fellow commentator Jim Nantz replied.

“Partial streaker,” Romo responded, just before referees stopped the clock to address the situation.

Photos showed the men being led off the field by security while in handcuffs.

A fan is escorted away after running onto the field in the third quarter during Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

Men still jailed Monday awaiting release

Officials said the fans were each arrested on a charge of prohibited conduct at an athletic event, a misdemeanor.

Both men remained jailed Monday morning, a Clark County Detention Center spokesperson told USA TODAY. They were released on their own recognizances, meaning they promise to appear in court on a later date to face their respective charges.

The jail spokesperson said the fans are set to appear before a judge on April 17 for a hearing on their case.

The Chiefs beat the Niners 25-22 in overtime Sunday night.

