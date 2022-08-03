‘I’ve gone on holiday to escape Lionesses’ non-stop party’, says Mary Earps

Goalkeeper Mary Earps, right, with England's Alessia Russo (PA)

Lionesses ace Mary Earps has joked she’s gone abroad to escape the team’s non-stop “heavy” partying since winning Euro 2022.

Goalkeeper Miss Earps, 29, speaking in a raspy voice admitted it was hard keeping up with younger players who’ve sung and downed alcohol since beating Germany 2-1 in extra-time at Wembley.

She was seen by millions dancing on a table after the squad gate-crashed England manager Sarina Wiegman’s post-match press conference.

Miss Earps revealed to BBC Breakfast she was so in the moment she’d forgotten media interviews were being conducted when they burst in.

She said: “It just felt that I was celebrating with the girls. I didn’t even think for one minute there was anyone in the room. It’s the most bizarre thing. I definitely wouldn’t have done it - those dance moves didn’t need to be shown to millions of people.”

The Manchester United star, now holidaying in Greece, added England’s victory had still not sunk in.

She said: “I don’t think we’ve spent much time reflecting in the last couple of days anyway, you can probably hear in my voice that it’s been pretty full on. It’s been unbelievable.”

Asked about how much she’d partied because her voice was hoarse, Miss Earps said: “I don’t thinking it’s appropriate to say. I’m away now on holiday. I get a couple of weeks off to relax.

“The 48 hours immediately afterwards, they were heavy. A lot, a lot, a lot of partying. I’m getting a bit too old for these youngsters to be honest. I’m not sure I can keep up with that. I need these 10 days to unwind from that I think.”

Nottingham-born Miss Earps and teammate Chloe Kelly, 24, from Hanwell, called for football to be put on the national curriculum to boost access in schools for young girls.

Miss Earps said: “We can achieve great things. I used to play football with boys all the time in my breaks and lunch. My mum will tell you how man pairs of shoes and trousers I went through. I would really like to see more girls at school being able to play. If anything comes out of this summer… it’s access to football in school for young girls.”

Tess Dolan, the eight-year-old girl who thrilled fans by belting out Sweet Caroline in the stands, on Wednesday congratulated her favourite player super sub Alessia Russo, 23.

Manchester United forward Miss Russo, from Maidstone, sent the Knaresborough school pupil a special England shirt before Sunday’s clash.

Tess said in a video message: “Hi Russo, I love the top. You’re my favourite player from Lionesses and Manchester United.

“You’re the best player and I loved your back-heel. It was right in front of me. I’m going to keep your shirt as one of my best treasures.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal striker Beth Mead, 27, of Whitby, posted an Instagram video holding the Euro trophy surrounded by family after they were reunited. She added the caption: “My team.”

It comes as seven in ten Britons think the Lionesses should get a Downing Street reception, according to research from pollster YouGov.

Former Football Association chief Greg Dyke is among those disappointed about the lack of an honour as Boris Johnson prepares to go on holiday.

No10 hosted the England men’s cricket team when they won the Ashes in 2005 and the men’s Rugby world cup victors in 2003.