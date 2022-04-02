Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

Gatineau Olympiques goaltender Ève Gascon, seen here during her first start in mid-March, was named the first star in the team's 7-3 win Friday. It's the first time a female goalie has won a game in the QMJHL in 22 years. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades.

The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Votigeurs.

It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic.

Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most recent female goalie in the QMJHL to record a win — last laced up the pads for Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2000.

Gascon has been in the Olympiques' system since last August, and is filling in for Rémi Poirier, the team's number one netminder.

She was named the first star in Friday's victory.