I’ve found the perfect way to see Japan

I had been determinedly pacing the narrow streets of Kyoto’s atmospheric Gion district for so long that I was starting to feel like a stalker. The maze of narrow alleyways – all traditional machiya merchant houses and strings of scarlet lanterns bobbing in the evening breeze – was evocative enough, but I paid scant attention as I peered through doorways and loitered at tea house entrances.

Crowds thronged the main thoroughfares – a mix of curious tourists and besuited businessmen – all of them on a mission identical to my own: to track down the mysterious geishas who live and work in the city.

Richly anticipated, but rarely spotted, these enigmatic entertainers represent a dying art. Their numbers dropped from as many as 80,000 before the Second World War to around 1,000 today, with Kyoto considered the best place for visitors to catch a fleeting flavour of this clandestine world.

Not surprisingly, outsiders are regarded as an unwelcome hindrance, reportedly chasing geishas along streets, trying to photograph or touch them, and even attempting to pose for selfies. Now, Kyoto’s authorities issue on-the-spot fines for harassment.

But just a glimpse of one of Gion’s 70 or so resident geishas would be enough for me. Our guide had told us the best chance of spotting them was between 5pm and 6pm – as they walk from their okiyas (boarding lodges) to the tea houses where they entertain businessmen in traditional Japanese arts.

It was almost quarter to six and, in desperation, I headed for Gion’s most famous tea house, Ichiriki Chaya, where crowds of tourists had gathered. A few minutes passed and then, at last, there she was. Walking purposefully down a side street towards us – the unmistakable porcelain-white face, blood-red lips and elaborate silk kimono.

We clicked away on our cameras as she neared us, stoically staring into the distance and then closing her eyes as she whisked past into the welcoming embrace of the tea house.

This magnificent encounter – like seeing the Big Five all at once – was the highlight of my sailing aboard Seven Seas Explorer, a two-week trip which had begun a few days previously in Tokyo and would trace the southern coastline of Japan’s main island, Honshu. After docking in the port city of Kobe, we had taken the 90-minute drive to Kyoto, climbing towards a clutch of Buddhist temples perched on the wooded hillside, accompanied by an evocative soundtrack of tolling bells and chanting monks. The temples teemed with families and friends, posing for selfies against the ornate backdrop. Then we had descended to the centre, and my geisha search had begun.

Historic Kyoto was far removed from the urban sprawl I had encountered in Tokyo. Yet Japan’s eternal paradox of old and new – its urbanised ultra-modern world of high-rises and high-tech underpinned by centuries of strict rituals and etiquette – feels so alien from the West that even the most seasoned travellers can succumb to culture shock.

But I have discovered a marvellous way to embrace this wonderful place without surrendering to a sense of disorientation. Our cosy ship, holding just 746 guests, functioned as a haven, allowing us all to immerse ourselves in Japanese life – Buddhist temple rituals and intricate tea ceremonies – knowing we could return to familiar surrounds, if we so wished, once back on board.

On a day when we craved some home comforts, we might return to English-style afternoon tea accompanied by the lilting notes of a grand piano. On another day when we preferred to remain immersed, we could delight in the Asian fusion of the ship’s Pacific Rim restaurant, feasting on duck and watermelon salad. And if it was variety we fancied? There were delicate French specialities in Parisian-style Chartreuse, and a mix of international fare in the Compass Rose.

With all excursions included, we ventured off the ship to explore each day. Many ports resembled concrete jungles, though I was mesmerised by the perfect orderliness of the pristine streets and multi-line highways, ribbons of silky-smooth tarmac with immaculately painted traffic markings. Not a pothole or trace of litter in sight.

Behind this modern facade lay Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples, Shogun castles and tales of fearsome warriors – something we explored in Nagoya, though I was most taken by the impromptu sight of a young pair of shy newlyweds, celebrating their nuptials in elegant formal kimonos.

Arriving at the spa city of Beppu, where numerous plumes of steam curled upwards into the sky, we stripped off to join locals at one of the city’s many onsen (bathhouses). Visitors were welcome, though we had been warned that swimming costumes were outlawed in the segregated facilities, as were tattoos. As neither presented a problem for me and my friend, we spent a deliciously sybaritic morning submersed in baths of varying temperatures. Afterwards, a walking tour revealed numerous thermal vents with rising curtains of blazing steam.

Next came the city of Nagasaki, forever associated with the horrors of war, where we trooped in silence through the Atomic Bomb Museum. I was surprised to discover that Nagasaki’s harrowing place in world history had been sealed by a fleeting twist of fate: the bomb had been destined for the city of Kokura on the morning of August 9 1945, but thick cloud forced the bomber to change course for Nagasaki. The resulting explosion turned the city into a nuclear wasteland, killing nearly 74,000 and injuring almost as many.

As we walked across the lawns and flowering azaleas of the city’s Peace Park, with its tributes to the dead and injured, our guide Tomomi began to weep, recalling the terrible toll of death and devastation that her grandparents had lived through. The roughly 30,000 survivors still alive today are reluctant to talk about their experience, but a plaque in the museum speaks on their behalf: “An enormous mushroom cloud rising. What has happened? What has happened to the people? Please learn the reality of that cloud. Please do not forget. Please tell others.”

It was a fitting end to our introduction to this fascinating country: utterly riveting, all-consuming and truly thought-provoking – just like Japan.

Essentials

Sara Macefield was a guest of Regent Seven Seas Cruises (023 8082 1390; rssc.com), which offers an 11-night Adventure in Asia from £7,819pp, including flights, drinks, speciality dining, Wi-Fi, gratuities and valet laundry service. Departs Tokyo on October 31 2023, and includes calls at Kobe (for Kyoto), Kochi, Hiroshima, Busan, Kagoshima and Beppu

