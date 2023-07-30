I’ve found Africa’s most intriguing city

Though many visitors to the world’s fourth largest island are drawn by the snow-white beaches of Nosy Be or the promise of standing in awe at the Avenue of the Baobabs, they may, in fact, be missing out on one of Madagascar’s greatest treasures – its capital, Antananarivo.

Far from being just an entry point – a brief touchdown on tarmac before you are whisked away to coastal resorts and lemur watching – Tana (as it is affectionately known) is a city on the rise, and one that thoroughly deserves a few days of your itinerary before you head for rainforest and sandy shores.

Summer is, in general, the best time to visit, and even a two-night stop guarantees you an adventure in Malagasy history, arts, culture and cuisine – from exploring a hilltop palace to discovering Madagascar’s creative scene and sampling Malagasy-French fusion food.

After all, what is a country without its capital? Beaches and wildlife might make pretty postcards, but as Joël An­dri­ano­mear­isoa – artist and founder of Hakanto Contemporary, the country’s first con­tem­po­­rary art centre – says, “The energy is in a cap­ital, the drama, the dreams”; and in Tana, there really is something for everyone.

For the history buff

Resist the temptation to stick to the edges of the Grande Ile, lapped by the warm waters of the Indian Ocean, and head inland to the Central Highlands.

Sitting 4,200ft above sea level, Antananarivo is already pretty high up, but journeying into local history means climbing even higher, into the Haute Ville (Upper City). The capital, as you will quickly discover, has an abundance of hills: expect captivating vistas at every turn – and aching calf muscles.

Crowning the highest of these hills – Analamanga, one of the 12 held sacred by the Merina people, the largest ethnic group in Madagascar – is the Rova of Antananarivo (tourisme-antananarivo.com). This royal palace compound was home to kings and queens from the 17th century until the French colonisation of Madagascar in 1896.

Unfortunately, many of the Rova’s wooden buildings were destroyed by a fire in 1995, just before it was slated to become Madagascar’s first Unesco World Heritage site. Visitors can still get a sense of its opulence, however, thanks to the Scottish artisan missionary James Cameron, who clad the Manjakamiadana (the Queen’s Palace) in stone for Queen Ranavalona II in 1867.

Restoration has been slow, but a trip to the complex with a local guide will allow you to admire what remains of the Queen’s Palace, royal chapel and tombs, and get a sense of Antananarivo’s beginnings. If time allows, stop to admire the view over jacaranda-lined Lake Anosy, with its memorial to those fallen in the First World War, before making a stop at the nearby pink-hued Andafiavaratra Palace, a former prime-ministerial ­residence that now houses a museum showcasing artefacts saved from the fire.

Thankfully, Madagascar did eventually get its Unesco World Heritage site in the form of the Royal Hill of Ambo­hi­m­anga, which features royal compounds, sites of key rituals, tombs and a sacred forest. As a site imbued with immense significance for Malagasy cultural identity, it is well worth the 12-mile drive from Antananarivo.

For the art aficionado

The Haute Ville is home not only to ­former royal palaces, but also to the Madagascar Photography Museum (photo-madagascar.com), widely considered the capital’s best. Surrounded by a charming garden (complete with vibrant frangipani tree), the museum is also an excellent place to take in views of the city, best enjoyed over a cup of coffee from the café.

“In Madagascar, photography has long been the main form of artistic expression,” says Jean Loup Pivin, co-founder of the pioneering contemporary African culture magazine Revue Noire. “And Tana, in particular, has a rich history of photographic practices.”

The museum is testament to this history: inside, informative films chart the rise of the main Malagasy cities and the golden age of photography in the 1930s; some fascinating archive images give a glimpse inside one of the country’s first studios; and an exhibition space hosts local and international photographers.

Appetite for culture whetted, whizz back down to the Ville Basse (Lower City) to call in at Hakanto Contemporary (hakantocontemporary.org), the first not-for-profit art space to arrive on the Madagascan scene. Free to all, Hakanto is designed to be a meeting place for connection between artists and diverse audiences, at once introducing Malagasy art to local and international visitors, and fostering inspi­ration for Antananarivo’s creative community. The recent roster of shows at the space – headed up by Joël Andriano­mearisoa – has ranged from the first exhibition of Revue Noire’s photography collection in Africa to Here We Carry All the Dreams of the World, an exhibition spanning visual arts, cuisine, music, crafts and literature.

Other art hotspots include the Flow Gallery (flowstudiotana.com), where you can combine art and Zen at a yoga class and pick up delicate hand-embroidered souvenirs, and – if urban art is more your thing – Mat Li’s eye-catching, Keith Haring-inspired “doodle” murals.

For the wildlife lover

Antananarivo may be Madagascar’s biggest city, but it still offers opportunities to discover the nature for which the country is rightly known. To make the acquaintance of the island’s most famous residents, take the short drive 14 miles southwest of Tana to Lemurs’ Park (lemurspark.com) – a botanical garden that is home to freely roaming lemurs, many of which were (illegal) pets and are being rehabilitated for reintroduction into the wild.

Alternatively, bird-watchers can head for the green oasis of Tsarasaotra Park, to the north of the city, where 14 endangered species find refuge amid the lake and wetlands. Look out for the Madagascar pond heron, the Madagascar kingfisher, Meller’s duck and the Madagascar little grebe.

For the foodie

Famed for prized products such as vanilla, caviar and wild pepper, Madagascar is fostering a burgeoning food scene that matches its natural riches. To sample a classic such as romazava – a warming meat stew with leafy greens and aromatic spices considered to be the national dish of Madagascar – find a local “hotely” (a no-frills rest­aurant serving homely staples), or enjoy the “Royal Romazava” amid the eclectic decor of La Varangue, at the hotel of the same name (hotel-restaurant-­lavarangue-tananarive.com).

To really push the boat out, opt for French-inspired haute cuisine fused with Malagasy flavours at the stylish Marais restaurant (marais-restaurant.com), where chef Lalaina Ravelomanana – flanked by the up-and-coming Fenosoa Rahajamalala, a pioneering young female chef in Madagascar’s male-dominated industry – crafts dishes such as tuna in vanilla oil with pepper cream, and succulent beef ­tenderloin with Madagascar caviar.

Essentials

Elise Morton was a guest of Hakanto Contemporary (hakantocontemporary.org)

Antananarivo’s Grand Hotel Urban (00 261 20 222 0980; grand-urban.mg) has doubles from £45 per night, while Citizen Guesthouse on the shores of Lake Anosy (00 261 34 057 2060) has rooms from £81 per night

