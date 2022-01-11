You’ve developed some COVID-19 symptoms, but when should you get tested?

Shaun Goodwin
·4 min read

You’ve woken up with a scratchy throat, the sniffles and maybe a slight cough. You’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine, been following masking and social-distancing guidelines and you’re not showing any other symptoms that may indicate you’ve contracted the virus.

Maybe it’s a cold or the flu. Maybe it’s not. Should you get a test for COVID-19?

The short answer is, if you have symptoms, yes.

“Testing depends on a few factors, including whether an individual has symptoms, has been identified as a close contact, and if the individual has been vaccinated and boosted,” said Gina Pannell, family and clinic services administrator for Central District Health (CDH).

It’s recommended that those who either have mild symptoms or are aware that they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, should be tested, CDH told the Idaho Statesman in an emailed statement. The statement also says that the recommended time to get tested is five days after exposure or at the onset of symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a Coronavirus self-checker to walk people through what actions they should take if they are questioning whether to get tested or not.

But it’s not that simple.

Early tell-tale signs can vary from person to person, oftentimes dependent on vaccination status.

Pannell says that nationwide hospital data show that the vast majority of current COVID-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated and that the COVID-19 disease typically is less severe in fully vaccinated people.

“Some people may develop no symptoms, or be what we call ‘asymptomatic,’ while others can develop one, two, or multiple symptoms,” Pannell said.

Early symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

If symptoms worsen, including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, sudden confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, and pale/gray/blue skin, lips, or nail beds, individuals should seek immediate care at an emergency room.

But before the virus is allowed to get to the point of severe symptoms, Lindsey Haskell, CDH’s communicable disease control manager, says that it’s important to seek care early in order to receive therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies and antiviral drugs.

The Omicron variant is also coinciding with the upcoming flu season, which peaks in February and March. Although last year’s flu season was mild, according to Idaho state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, influenza is already spreading at a higher rate than last year across the United States.

“(Flu cases are) going up and we are worried that that’s going to add to the strain on hospitals,” Hahn said. “So we are urging Idahoans to also, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot — especially if you heard last year was so mild, we don’t think that’s what’s going to happen this year — we are urging you to get your flu shot. It’s not too late.”

Primarily Health Medical Group tested between 1,500 and 1,800 urgent care patients each day last week at its 21 clinics in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Kuna, Caldwell, Eagle and Garden City. Before this most recent surge of omicron, Primary Health was averaging 300 to 400 tests daily. Primarily Health has been forced to temporarily close seven of its locations because of staff shortages through COVID-10 and Saint Alphonsus Health System temporarily closed three urgent care clinics on Tuesday for the same reason.

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans after the federal government purchased half a billion COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits to distribute around the country.

The Treasure Valley area still offers plenty of free testing sites, which can provide more accurate readings than the at-home tests, according to the CDH’s statement. The in-person drive-thru PCR tests have a higher chance of accuracy because of the staff that has been trained on how to accurately administer a test.

“The PCR test remains the most accurate form of testing,” Pannell said, “but results can take 2 to 5 days depending on the level of transmission in the community.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

