The VE Day speeches that moved beyond words

Public suspicion is often aroused by the neat use of rhetoric, or by hearing a clever trick of speech. It is understandable that a stylish phrase or a persuasive analogy from the mouth of an authority figure should be met with caution.

Many are now also wary of the comparisons with the Second World War that are lobbed at the population each week by politicians, for the globe is not waging a military campaign or fighting a battle, there is no violent human enemy to defeat. Instead, we are all engaged in a unique and sustained mass experiment in protection and survival.

Yet on two occasions in the past few days this kneejerk aversion to establishment speechifying could safely be put aside. The sombre VE Day addresses delivered by both the Queen and by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president, proved that not every piece of powerful penmanship is a decoy. Their words were so moving because they were well written and because their intent shone through.

It may have been sheer rhetoric for Steinmeier to compare the isolation of the German people in 1945 with the loneliness of lockdown, and later for the Queen to suggest that the empty streets of Britain this VE Day were in fact full of love, but the emotive language deployed was clearly at the service of a valuable message. So, if tears did prick a little when both leaders emphasised that international fellow-feeling was as important today as it was 75 years ago, then it was proof that not all impressive expressions of sentiment are to be distrusted.

• Vanessa Thorpe is the Observer’s arts and media correspondent