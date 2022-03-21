‘I should’ve been back six years ago’: Emotional Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe speaks after return to UK

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has questioned why she was left in an Iranian detention for six years, during a press conference on Monday.

In an impassioned statement, she criticised previous foreign secretaries for their lack of action in securing her return to the UK.

Although her husband, Richard, praised Liz Truss for bringing his wife back home, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, said her release “should’ve happened six years ago”.

Speaking at the press conference, she said: “I grant what Richard said to thank the foreign secretary, I do not really agree with him on that level.

“I have seen five foreign secretaries changed over the course of six years. That is unprecedented given the politics of the UK.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her local MP, Tulip Siddiq (Sky News)

“I love you, Richard. I respect you but I was told many, many times that, ‘oh, we're going to get you home’. That never happened.

“So there was a time that I felt like, you know what, I'm not going to trust you because I've been told many, many times that I'm going to be taken home.

"But that never happened. I mean, how many former secretaries does it take for someone to come out? Five? It should have been one."

Concluding, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe insisted that her release last week “should’ve happened six years ago” and that the family had been through a tough journey.

She also claimed there is a lot of time to catch up on after being away for so long, and asked for the family’s privacy to be protected.

Beginning the press conference, Tulip Siddiq, Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, said she had called on the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee to look into her ordeal and in particular, why Britain’s debt to Tehran for military equipment could not have been settled sooner.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, arrived back in the UK last Thursday following Britain’s agreement to settle the near £400 million debt with Iran.

“I feel Nazanin could have been home a long time ago if we had paid the historic debt of £400 million earlier,” Ms Siddiq said.

“Therefore, I feel I owe it to my constituent Nazanin to ask for a review into the handling of her case. I will be writing to Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, to ask for an inquiry into Nazanin’s case and the wider issue of hostage taking by Iran.”

Mr Ratcliffe, also agreed with his local MP and said a review into the inquiry would be useful at this time.

