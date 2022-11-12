'I’ve been awful:' Luka Doncic's usage rate a growing concern for the Mavericks

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – Luka Doncic blamed himself for Friday’s loss to the Washington Wizards. The 23-year-old, three-time All-NBA guard blamed himself for the Dallas Mavericks’ loss to the Orlando Magic the night before.

Doncic put up points – 24 against the Magic, 22 against the Wizards but that special Luka Magic was not there: 9-for-29 from the field the first night, 8-for-21 from the field the next with a combined 5-for-19 on 3s.

“I’ve been awful for two games now,” Doncic said. “These two games are on me. ... I’m more tired on the court these last two games. That’s not an excuse."

Beyond a two-game sample size, there is a growing concern about Doncic’s minutes and usage rate.

He’s playing a career-high 36.9 minutes per game and has an NBA season-high usage rate of 39.14%, which would be the third-highest all-time behind Russell Westbrook’s 41.65% in 2016-17 and James Harden’s 40.47 in 2018-19, according to basketball-reference.com.  Usage rate is the percentage offensive plays a player was involved in.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is averaging a league-best 33.6 points this season.
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is averaging a league-best 33.6 points this season.

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

“The usage rate is so high,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said.

How long is that sustainable?

“I would say here before Christmas,” Kidd said. “If we keep this going up, then he will not be human if he gets past Christmas. One or the other’s going to show he’s human or not. And we believe he’s human.

"When everyone is going to come at you every night defensively and we’re asking him to do everything offensively, it’s going to show within 25 games, and that’s somewhere around Christmas. Everyone’s going to say he’s 23 years old, but he’s human."

Doncic averages a league-best 33.6 points and is shooting 48.8% from the field but just 29% on 3s. He’s also at 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. Except for a lagging 3-point percentage, those are nice numbers from Doncic.

The conundrum for the Mavs rests in Doncic’s skillset to run the offense as a scorer and passer. With his court vision, he’s always looking for mismatches for himself or for his teammates.

The Mavs need him to do a lot, but Kidd said he and his coaching staff will look at ways to reduce his offensive responsibility. His usage rate was 38.6% last season and 35% in 2020-21 so it's not like he's not used to high-volume action, but the Mavs also want to preserve Doncic for a deep playoff run.

Kidd is also looking for ways to keep Doncic from falling on the court and limiting body blows. "Wood always wins. Bruises start to appear so that’s something we have to talk about," Kidd said.

In an 82-game NBA season from mid-October to mid-April, there’s not a lot of time for rest. But the Mavs have opportunities on the schedule to give him a break, including no games on Sunday and Monday before a back-to-back and just two games in seven days from Nov. 19-Nov. 25. It’s possible the Mavs keep him out of a game though Doncic doesn’t want to do that.

And it’s been a long stretch of basketball for Doncic, who helped the Mavs reach the Western Conference finals last season and then helped Slovenia reach the quarterfinals of Eurobasket 2022, losing to Poland on Sept. 14 just two weeks before NBA training camps opened.

"I'm not trying to get days off. … If something’s bothering me, we’re going to see where I can rest," Doncic said. "I'm not trying to take a rest but obviously I think I need one."

When asked about his usage rate, Doncic said he doesn’t look at stats and joked that there’s statistics for everything these days, including how many points a player scores when he has an espresso before the game.

At the end of his press conference following the loss to the Wizards, a reporter suggested Doncic needed more espressos.

Walking back to the locker room, Doncic said just loud enough for a few people to hear, "What I need is sleep."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luka Doncic's usage rate a growing concern for the Mavericks

Latest Stories

  • Selling US$1.7m worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

    Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD) stock rose 4.5% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.7m worth of stock...

  • Chicago and Denver meet for non-conference matchup

    Denver Nuggets (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in non-conference play.The Bulls are 4-3 in home games. Chicago is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Nuggets have gone 4-4 away from home. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 9.8.TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola

  • Woman explains marriage to step-brother: 'I was confused and in love at the same time'

    Matilda Eriksson, 23, tied the knot with Samuli, 27, a year after they both attended their parent's wedding to each other.

  • Lakers are 2-10 after fifth loss in a row but they might not be at rock bottom

    The Lakers fell to 2-10 after a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, unable to overcomes mistakes and turnovers at the end of each half.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Jack Eichel thriving in the desert with Vegas Golden Knights

    Mark Stone knew all about the player. He just wasn't sure about the person. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster trade last November following a messy, protracted standoff between the star centre and the Sabres over how to proceed with a neck injury that required surgery. The disagreement – or argument – unfolded, at least partially in public. The NHL also got involved. Stone battled against the No. 2 pick at the 2015 draft plenty as a member of the Ottawa

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre