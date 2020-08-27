We’ve answered 6 of your most burning questions about Yahoo Mobile

In The Know is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. The product written about here is offered in affiliation with In The Know’s parent company, Verizon Media.

Switching mobile phone carriers can be a daunting task. For many of us, that committment to our phone companies is more personal than we let on. However, when that bill is delivered every month (especially for those of us with unlimited plans), that little push to switch to a more affordable plan gets a bit stronger.

For those ready to make the jump to a more cost-effective option that doesn’t sacrifice service coverage, reliability and quality, Yahoo Mobile‘s got you covered. Rivaling the best of the best in the “unlimited everything” space, Yahoo Mobile offers unlimited data, talk and text starting at just $39.99 a month.

Dubbed the perfect phone plan for uncertain times, Yahoo Mobile is a wireless subscription that provides the three main components consumers look for (unlimited data, talk and text) with absolutely no contractual commitment.

While many may already be fairly familiar with Yahoo Mobile‘s features, there are still a few questions that many believe have remained unanswered. For your peace of mind, we’ve compiled six of the most frequently asked queries about the service with suitable answers to help you best understand the service and what it has to offer.

1. What phones are compatible with Yahoo Mobile?

Any device you purchase directly from the Yahoo Mobile shop is compatible with the service. However, if you plan on bringing your own device (BYOD), which is an option that is most appealing to many, there is a list of phones that are currently compatible.

The list of compatible phones is constantly updated, but to check the compatibility of your device, simple use the compatibility checker feature.

As of now, the extensive list of phones compatible with Yahoo Mobile includes 16 iPhone models, six Google Pixel models, three LG models, two Motorola models, two OnePlus models and six Samsung Galaxy models. The full list of phones compatible with Yahoo Mobile for BYOD can be found here.

2. Does Yahoo Mobile include a feature that allows you to use your phone as a hotspot?

Great news! All Yahoo Mobile subscribers get mobile hotspot included with their service with unlimited data. The speed provided is ideal for streaming, up to 5 Mbps. Only one phone can be connected to the hotspot at a time.

3. How do I activate Yahoo Mobile once I’ve subscribed?

Once you sign up for Yahoo Mobile and receive your Yahoo Mobile SIM kit in the mail, all you need to do is follow the below steps to get your service up and running:

Connect your device to Wi-Fi and download the most up-to-date operating system for your phone.

Make sure your email is verified in the Yahoo Mobile App.

Turn your phone off.

Pop out your old SIM card using the tool provided in the kit.

Insert your new Yahoo Mobile SIM card.

Turn your phone on.

Update your carrier settings when prompted.

Open the Yahoo Mobile App.

Follow on-screen directions.

4. How do I transfer my current phone number to Yahoo Mobile?

When signing up for Yahoo Mobile, you’ll be asked if you’d like to keep your current phone number. To port a number, your phone must be unlocked (this means that you have paid off your phone, in-full).

It is important to note that you should not cancel service with your old carrier until Yahoo Mobile alerts you that your number has been successfully transferred.

5. Is Wi-Fi Calling included with Yahoo Mobile?

Yes, Wi-Fi Calling is supported by many of the devices covered under Yahoo Mobile‘s service. There is no cost to enable this feature and members will not be charged for making Wi-Fi calls.