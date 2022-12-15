‘They’ve abused the goodwill of nurses – they’re the backbone of the NHS’

Rosa Silverman
·7 min read
Dame Elizabeth Anionwu - Clara Molden
Dame Elizabeth Anionwu - Clara Molden

For many, the idea of NHS nurses going on strike has always seemed unthinkable. Yet today, the healthcare workers so often portrayed (unhelpfully, some of them say) as the nation’s angels join the growing list of workers taking industrial action this month.

This is the Royal College of Nursing’s first major strike in its 106-year history, as the Government has failed to meet its demand for a 17.6 per cent pay rise. Amid spiralling inflation, and following more than a decade of austerity, nurses have seen their wages dwindle in real terms – and are fed up.

Their cause is backed by more than 60 per cent of the public, according to an Ipsos poll – and among them is a woman who, as the latest member of the Order of Merit, is surely at the height of the Establishment. Can it really be right for nurses to walk out?

“Yeah!” says former nurse Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, CBE, DBE, OM, with passion. “Come on! There’s this feeling ‘nurses would never go on strike and we’ll just abuse their goodwill because they’re never going to shake the foundations’. Oops, I think they are. Good for them. They’re the backbone of the NHS and you can find money for other things so don’t tell me it’s the money. They don’t want to part with the money for nurses, that is true, but the money is there.”

The current situation is, says 75-year-old Anionwu, who became the first sickle cell and thalassaemia specialist nurse in Britain, “an absolute mess”. You get the impression that any kind of mess was not allowed when she was on the wards.

Perhaps that’s a natural reaction to a life that began with a certain amount of chaos. Anionwu was the daughter of a white, Catholic mother called Mary Furlong, who came from an Irish working-class family in Liverpool, and met Lawrence Odiatu Anionwu when both were studying at Cambridge University during the late 1940s.

Given the stigma Mary would have faced for a pregnancy out of wedlock, her own parents had planned to raise their grandchild as theirs – unaware the father wasn’t white. But when Dame Elizabeth was born, this plan was abandoned and the infant was placed in a children’s home until the age of nine.

Growing up at the Nazareth House convent in Birmingham as the only non-white child there, Anionwu faced teasing and discrimination. “A nun wanted me to have a role in a little play they were putting on, and another nun said, ‘no, she can’t because she’s a half-caste’. I gradually realised this ‘half-caste’ term was not a very nice one,” she says. “I knew it meant I was brown.”

She washed herself over and over with carbolic soap “to try and be white like my friends because I didn’t want to be different”.

Back then, Dame Elizabeth had not been told why she didn’t look like the others; she didn’t meet a black person until she was 18. “Nobody ever mentioned my father. I gradually realised my skin colour was different but nobody explained it. It was like the elephant in the room.”

Her mother visited regularly and promised to bring her home one day. But when nine-year-old Elizabeth Furlong, as she was then, did go to live with her mother, she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her stepfather and so moved out less than two years later to live with her grandparents in Liverpool.

The abuse cast a long shadow. “I flinched at any unexpected movement, and I still do occasionally, because he would hit me from behind,” she says. “Friends would say, ‘what’s the matter?’ Even now I just joke about it.”

She decided on nursing early on, inspired by a kind nun who made her laugh by deploying “rude words” such as “bottom” while changing the dressings on her childhood eczema, a usually painful process. When she learned the nun was a nurse, she determined that was her own calling.

After coming to London at 18 with “this thick Scouse accent” underlaid with a Brummie brogue, an Irish surname, Irish dancing skills and mixed-race heritage, her identity baffled others. “People were so confused about me,” she smiles. “They’d say ‘Where are you from?’”

She was 25 before she met her father, a barrister and diplomat, who she found in London after writing to her mother to ask about him. He greeted her with “a huge bear hug”, and she enjoyed a happy eight years getting to know him before he died. Welcomed by her Nigerian family, she took her father’s surname.

Meanwhile, Dame Elizabeth’s career was taking shape. Working as a health visitor in the London borough of Brent in the 1970s, she discovered support for black families dealing with sickle cell was scarce. The lack of awareness around the condition was, she says, wholly because it predominantly affects black people.

Drawing on what she had witnessed during trips to the US, she developed her ideas for a specialist nursing service for those with the disease. Thanks in no small part to her efforts, treatment for sickle cell and thalassaemia (the group of inherited conditions that cause too little haemoglobin to be produced in the blood) has evolved significantly since. But, as evidenced during the Covid pandemic, when black and minority ethnic communities suffered disproportionately, health inequalities remain.

“I think, sadly, it’s [due to] racism,” says Dame Elizabeth, who has lived in the same modest west London flat for 44 years. “It’s not this sort of overt, N-word racism, though that is coming back. It’s the racism that will always be here because there’s something about us as human beings that means we want to look down on other human beings for whatever.”

Dame Elizabeth Anionwu - Clara Molden
Dame Elizabeth Anionwu - Clara Molden

While black medics are now better represented in the upper echelons of the NHS than when she entered it, the “structural racism, or whatever you want to call it” of the past means it takes time for changes to be seen at the top of the professions, she says. Still, describing herself as a “glass half full” type, she notes that at least we discuss such problems now, take action and educate people. Not that our political leaders have been leading by example lately, she adds, without naming names.

I wonder what she makes of recent political rhetoric surrounding migration, which has been portrayed as a problem even as staffing shortages bite across multiple industries and professions. The NHS, of course, has relied on foreign-born staff. “They’ve got to make their minds up, haven’t they,” Dame Elizabeth says of ministers. “You can’t have it both ways.”

Her own time on the frontline is long in the past, but she remains a listening ear to senior NHS friends. After specialising as a sickle cell nurse between 1979 and 1990, she moved into the academic side of the profession. In 1997, she was appointed professor of nursing at the University of West London and, two years later, established and headed its Mary Seacole Centre for Nursing Practice, retiring in 2007.

Honouring Seacole, the British-Jamaican nurse celebrated for her role in the Crimean War, has been part of her life’s work. She became vice-chair of the Mary Seacole Memorial Statue Appeal when it launched in 2003 and, since 2016, the statue has stood in the grounds of London’s St Thomas’s Hospital – the first in Britain of a named black woman.

More recently, Dame Elizabeth published her memoir, Dreams From My Mother, sits on panels about issues like health inequalities (“I get asked and they wheel me in”) and spends time with her daughter and granddaughter when they visit from Penarth in Wales.

After meeting her daughter’s father, Nick, at a wedding in the early 1980s and dancing with him all night, she soon became pregnant. Only then did she discover he was married, albeit in the process of divorcing. “I thought, ‘You could have told me!’” They separated but remained friends.

Dame Elizabeth seems to carry no ill will towards others. She has taken what was thrown at her and bobbed back up, higher and higher each time. “People are really curious about why I am the way I am,” she says. Her explanation reflects that optimistic approach: while acknowledging things have been “tough at times,” she believes, she says humbly, that “life has been good to me”.

Perhaps no more so than when King Charles awarded her the Order of Merit last month, making her only the third nurse ever appointed and is in the best of company: the first, in 1907, was Florence Nightingale.

Latest Stories

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • B.C. soccer fans await Morocco's historic semifinal match against France at FIFA World Cup

    Like many of his fellow Moroccan Canadians, Khalid Arriani of Kelowna, B.C., is proud the national soccer team from his country of origin has finally made it to a FIFA World Cup semifinal. The team is facing off against France later today for a chance to play against Argentina for the championship. "That's amazing [for Morocco being] the first African and Arab team to reach the semifinals — it's quite an achievement," Arriani said. The North African nation has played in five World Cups but never

  • Short-track relay teams post victories as Canada wins five medals at World Cup

    ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Relay team victories anchored a five-medal showing for Canadian short-track speedskaters on Sunday at the ISU World Cup. Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., made an inside pass on a South Korean skater at the final corner to help secure the victory for the men's team. Pierre-Gilles, Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., Montreal's Maxime Laoun and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., finished first in six minutes 56.201 seconds. South Korea was second in 6:56.453 and Japan

  • Lindgren, Thompson, Nylander named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Lindgren led the NHL with four wins and 111 saves while posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last week. The 28-year-old Lindgren, who signed with Washington during the off-season, has appeared in 12 games this season. He has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save perc

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Lionel Messi's masterful approach leads Argentina into World Cup semifinal vs. Croatia

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. This men's World Cup, the soccer itself, has bordered on unbelievable. All four quarter-finals were thrilling and desperate, two decided by penalties, two by a single goal. Given a thousand moments of drama and grace, one still stands out. It was a pass. Louis van Gaal, the head coach for the Netherlands, 71 years old and plain spoken, had been pressed the day before his team faced Argentina — more specifically, before his team

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzilikins stopped 33 shots. Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

  • Maple Leafs fans starting to believe... again

    The Maple Leafs appear to have a legitimate shot at securing top spot in the Atlantic division and despite being here before, the teams play in recent games is giving fans reason to believe that their passion may finally bear fruit in the postseason.

  • Suns scratch Booker in New Orleans with hamstring tightness

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night's 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. "I didn't see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said be