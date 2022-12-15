‘They’ve abused the goodwill of nurses – they’re the backbone of the NHS’

Dame Elizabeth Anionwu - Clara Molden

For many, the idea of NHS nurses going on strike has always seemed unthinkable. Yet today, the healthcare workers so often portrayed (unhelpfully, some of them say) as the nation’s angels join the growing list of workers taking industrial action this month.

This is the Royal College of Nursing’s first major strike in its 106-year history, as the Government has failed to meet its demand for a 17.6 per cent pay rise. Amid spiralling inflation, and following more than a decade of austerity, nurses have seen their wages dwindle in real terms – and are fed up.

Their cause is backed by more than 60 per cent of the public, according to an Ipsos poll – and among them is a woman who, as the latest member of the Order of Merit, is surely at the height of the Establishment. Can it really be right for nurses to walk out?

“Yeah!” says former nurse Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, CBE, DBE, OM, with passion. “Come on! There’s this feeling ‘nurses would never go on strike and we’ll just abuse their goodwill because they’re never going to shake the foundations’. Oops, I think they are. Good for them. They’re the backbone of the NHS and you can find money for other things so don’t tell me it’s the money. They don’t want to part with the money for nurses, that is true, but the money is there.”

The current situation is, says 75-year-old Anionwu, who became the first sickle cell and thalassaemia specialist nurse in Britain, “an absolute mess”. You get the impression that any kind of mess was not allowed when she was on the wards.

Perhaps that’s a natural reaction to a life that began with a certain amount of chaos. Anionwu was the daughter of a white, Catholic mother called Mary Furlong, who came from an Irish working-class family in Liverpool, and met Lawrence Odiatu Anionwu when both were studying at Cambridge University during the late 1940s.

Given the stigma Mary would have faced for a pregnancy out of wedlock, her own parents had planned to raise their grandchild as theirs – unaware the father wasn’t white. But when Dame Elizabeth was born, this plan was abandoned and the infant was placed in a children’s home until the age of nine.

Growing up at the Nazareth House convent in Birmingham as the only non-white child there, Anionwu faced teasing and discrimination. “A nun wanted me to have a role in a little play they were putting on, and another nun said, ‘no, she can’t because she’s a half-caste’. I gradually realised this ‘half-caste’ term was not a very nice one,” she says. “I knew it meant I was brown.”

She washed herself over and over with carbolic soap “to try and be white like my friends because I didn’t want to be different”.

Back then, Dame Elizabeth had not been told why she didn’t look like the others; she didn’t meet a black person until she was 18. “Nobody ever mentioned my father. I gradually realised my skin colour was different but nobody explained it. It was like the elephant in the room.”

Her mother visited regularly and promised to bring her home one day. But when nine-year-old Elizabeth Furlong, as she was then, did go to live with her mother, she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her stepfather and so moved out less than two years later to live with her grandparents in Liverpool.

The abuse cast a long shadow. “I flinched at any unexpected movement, and I still do occasionally, because he would hit me from behind,” she says. “Friends would say, ‘what’s the matter?’ Even now I just joke about it.”

She decided on nursing early on, inspired by a kind nun who made her laugh by deploying “rude words” such as “bottom” while changing the dressings on her childhood eczema, a usually painful process. When she learned the nun was a nurse, she determined that was her own calling.

After coming to London at 18 with “this thick Scouse accent” underlaid with a Brummie brogue, an Irish surname, Irish dancing skills and mixed-race heritage, her identity baffled others. “People were so confused about me,” she smiles. “They’d say ‘Where are you from?’”

She was 25 before she met her father, a barrister and diplomat, who she found in London after writing to her mother to ask about him. He greeted her with “a huge bear hug”, and she enjoyed a happy eight years getting to know him before he died. Welcomed by her Nigerian family, she took her father’s surname.

Meanwhile, Dame Elizabeth’s career was taking shape. Working as a health visitor in the London borough of Brent in the 1970s, she discovered support for black families dealing with sickle cell was scarce. The lack of awareness around the condition was, she says, wholly because it predominantly affects black people.

Drawing on what she had witnessed during trips to the US, she developed her ideas for a specialist nursing service for those with the disease. Thanks in no small part to her efforts, treatment for sickle cell and thalassaemia (the group of inherited conditions that cause too little haemoglobin to be produced in the blood) has evolved significantly since. But, as evidenced during the Covid pandemic, when black and minority ethnic communities suffered disproportionately, health inequalities remain.

“I think, sadly, it’s [due to] racism,” says Dame Elizabeth, who has lived in the same modest west London flat for 44 years. “It’s not this sort of overt, N-word racism, though that is coming back. It’s the racism that will always be here because there’s something about us as human beings that means we want to look down on other human beings for whatever.”

Dame Elizabeth Anionwu - Clara Molden

While black medics are now better represented in the upper echelons of the NHS than when she entered it, the “structural racism, or whatever you want to call it” of the past means it takes time for changes to be seen at the top of the professions, she says. Still, describing herself as a “glass half full” type, she notes that at least we discuss such problems now, take action and educate people. Not that our political leaders have been leading by example lately, she adds, without naming names.

I wonder what she makes of recent political rhetoric surrounding migration, which has been portrayed as a problem even as staffing shortages bite across multiple industries and professions. The NHS, of course, has relied on foreign-born staff. “They’ve got to make their minds up, haven’t they,” Dame Elizabeth says of ministers. “You can’t have it both ways.”

Her own time on the frontline is long in the past, but she remains a listening ear to senior NHS friends. After specialising as a sickle cell nurse between 1979 and 1990, she moved into the academic side of the profession. In 1997, she was appointed professor of nursing at the University of West London and, two years later, established and headed its Mary Seacole Centre for Nursing Practice, retiring in 2007.

Honouring Seacole, the British-Jamaican nurse celebrated for her role in the Crimean War, has been part of her life’s work. She became vice-chair of the Mary Seacole Memorial Statue Appeal when it launched in 2003 and, since 2016, the statue has stood in the grounds of London’s St Thomas’s Hospital – the first in Britain of a named black woman.

More recently, Dame Elizabeth published her memoir, Dreams From My Mother, sits on panels about issues like health inequalities (“I get asked and they wheel me in”) and spends time with her daughter and granddaughter when they visit from Penarth in Wales.

After meeting her daughter’s father, Nick, at a wedding in the early 1980s and dancing with him all night, she soon became pregnant. Only then did she discover he was married, albeit in the process of divorcing. “I thought, ‘You could have told me!’” They separated but remained friends.

Dame Elizabeth seems to carry no ill will towards others. She has taken what was thrown at her and bobbed back up, higher and higher each time. “People are really curious about why I am the way I am,” she says. Her explanation reflects that optimistic approach: while acknowledging things have been “tough at times,” she believes, she says humbly, that “life has been good to me”.

Perhaps no more so than when King Charles awarded her the Order of Merit last month, making her only the third nurse ever appointed and is in the best of company: the first, in 1907, was Florence Nightingale.