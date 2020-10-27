VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan On Manusmriti Ban, DMK Alliance And BJP’s Smear Campaign

Thol Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu MP and the founder president of Liberation Panthers Party (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) is now in the eye of a political storm in the state involving the Dravidian parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their varied takes on a 100 CE ancient text—Manusmriti. This comes as Tamil Nadu is gearing up for Legislative Assembly elections to be held in 2021. In the state, the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is an ally of the BJP, is in power while an alliance of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress, Communist parties and VCK is in the opposition.

The bone of contention is an online speech given by Thirumavalavan on September 27 during a webinar organised by European Periyar Ambedkar Comrades’ Federation on ‘Periyar and Indian Politics’, during which he is accused of having made denigrating statements against women. While Chennai police has now booked the MP for allegedly making a derogatory statement—‘All women are prostitutes’—Khushbu Sundar, the former TN Congress spokesperson and a recent entrant to the BJP, has demanded an apology from Thirumavalavan.

Thirumavalavan, a Dalit leader who was elected to the Lok Sabha on VCK ticket from the Chidambaram constituency, has however, maintained that his remarks merely paraphrased Manusmriti’s Chapter 9. In an interview to HuffPost India, he said, “Manusmriti is a well-known text against women, Shudras, Dalits and working-class people. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on December 25, 1927, burnt the Manusmriti (at Mahad Satyagraha) because it is the root cause of all evils in our country. Discrimination on the basis of gender, caste and work became a part of our society because it was prescribed by Manusmriti. The text naturalises atrocities against the marginalised.”

The MP said that the text still informs social and cultural practices in India and it should be...

