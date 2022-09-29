VC7K Capital Inc. Acquires Securities in O2Gold Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 27, 2022, VC7K Capital Inc., an Ontario company operating in the investment industry, acquired an aggregate of 2,500,000 units (each, a “Unit”) of O2Gold Inc. (the “Company“) (NEX: OTGO.H) pursuant to a private placement at $0.05 per Unit for an aggregate cost of $125,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles VC7K Capital Inc. to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 12 months from issuance. Prior to the acquisition of the aforesaid securities, VC7K Capital Inc. did not own any securities of the Company. As a result of this transaction, VC7K Capital Inc. now owns 2,500,000 Common Shares and 2,500,000 Warrants, which represents approximately 10.67% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 19.28% on a partially-diluted basis.



VC7K Capital Inc. acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. VC7K Capital Inc. may acquire additional securities of the Company in the future, may dispose of some or all of the securities or may continue to hold his current position.

A copy of the early warning report filed in respect of the transaction described above is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report please contact:

VC7K Capital Inc.

100 King Street West #5320

Toronto, Ontario

M5X 1C7

fleigh@vc7kcapital.com

