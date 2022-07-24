Vazquez scores for Cincinnati in 1-1 with Nashville

1 min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored the tying goal for Cincinnati in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Vazquez scored in the 52nd minute for Cincinnati (7-8-7). Alvaro Barreal had an assist on the goal.

Teal Bunbury scored the lone goal for Nashville (8-7-7).

Cincinnati outshot Nashville 16-9, with four shots on goal to three for Nashville.

Roman Celentano saved two of the three shots he faced for Cincinnati. Joe Willis had three saves for Nashville.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Cincinnati visiting Inter Miami while Nashville hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

