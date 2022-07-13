GO-VAXX bus is coming to Charles Daley Park and the Lincoln Community Centre

The GO-VAXX bus is coming back to Lincoln, and the next stops to get your shots are Charles Daley Park and Lincoln Community Centre. Destination: immunity.

On certain dates from Sunday, July 17, through to the end of the month, the mobile vaccination clinic will be in the parking lots of the community centre and park distributing the jabs.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone over 12 years of age who needs the first, second, booster and fourth vaccines. The fourth dose will be available to anyone who meets the criteria.

The pediatric Pfizer vaccine is also available for the first and second doses for children aged five to 11.

Appointments are encouraged. To book, visit the COVID-19 vaccination portal or call the provincial contact centre at 1-833-943-3900. Bookings begin four days before the scheduled clinic.

Walk-ins may be accepted based on available supply.

The dates available are:

• Sunday, July 17, at Charles Daley Park.

• Monday, July 18, at Lincoln Community Centre.

• Tuesday, July 19, at Lincoln Community Centre.

• Wednesday, July 20, at Lincoln Community Centre.

• Sunday, July 31, at Charles Daley Park.

On all days, appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

