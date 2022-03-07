Vaxil Provides Update on Research Activities

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company is pleased to provide an update on its research activities.

Vaxil previously reported therapeutic success of P-Esbp-DOX, a novel anti-cancer drug, when tested in vivo in a mouse model of aggressive liver metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC). P-Esbp-DOX was developed by Prof. Ayelet David, Head of the Drug Targeting and Nanomedicine Laboratory, Department of Clinical Biochemistry and Pharmacology from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, for which Vaxil has a worldwide exclusive license. Following the promising results of the in vivo study, Vaxil is in the midst of a screening process of contract development and manufacturing companies for the development of P-Esbp-DOX to be used in a first in-human clinical trial.

During 2021, Vaxil conducted an initial in vivo oral vaccine study for a COVID-19 signal peptide-derived product. Following the identification of an initial signal, Vaxil decided to try to transition from the ImMucin™ (MUC1 signal peptide-derived product) injectable platform to an oral delivery platform. An ImMucin™ oral formulation was developed together with an oral drug delivery company, and an in vivo study was performed aimed at testing the ability of the ImMucin™ oral formulation to induce a systemic immune response in mice. The results, to date, are inconclusive, and given our limited resources, Vaxil has decided not to pursue this at this time. Regarding the potential application of oral delivery to COVID-19, Vaxil is exploring whether there is value in conducting experiments of the oral formulation of the potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate in combination with mRNA vaccines to boost T-cell protection to future variants.

ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin™ successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma for which it received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The Company aims to continue to develop ImMucin™, a potential COVID-19 vaccine and a tuberculosis vaccine / treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation planned. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.

Vaxil exploits the unique properties of signal peptide domains on crucial proteins to develop targeted therapies against cancer targets and infectious disease pathogens. These signal peptide domains are identified by VaxHit™, Vaxil’s proprietary bioinformatic approach. These signal peptides induce a robust T- and B-cell response across wide and varied HLA subtypes, while acting as true, universal neoantigens. The peptide platform targets these cells by “educating” or specifically activating the immune system to recognize and attack the affected cells. In addition, Vaxil’s mAb platform directly recognizes the target protein expressed on malignant cells and recruits other elements of the immune system to lyse those cells.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: The Company cautions that P-Esbp-DOX, a novel anti-cancer drug is still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims that it will become commercial. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For further information please visit https://vaxil-bio.com/ or contact:

Gadi Levin, CFO — info@vaxil-bio.com, 647-558-5564


