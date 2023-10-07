'Vax Wars': Travis Kelce Takes Down Aaron Rodgers Over His 'Mr. Pfizer' Jab

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spotted room for a jab at Aaron Rodgers after New York Jets quarterback called him “Mr. Pfizer,” a nod to his recent appearance in a commercial for the pharmaceutical company.

“I thought it was pretty good. With the ‘stache, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer,” said Kelce on Friday before making a witty reference to the New York Jets’ owner and his pharmaceutical ties.

“Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man. Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man.”

Rodgers’ team is owned by Woody Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune.

“Mr. Pfizer” responds to Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/N3Ptfea9oH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

Kelce’s remarks come after the injured quarterback, whose Jets lost to the Chiefs last weekend, appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” where he used the “Mr. Pfizer” nickname before claiming that his Jets shut down the Chiefs star in the 23-20 loss.

Kelce and his mother, Donna, appeared in a recent Pfizer ad that promotes getting both the COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

Kelce told reporters on Friday that he got the vaccine to keep himself, his family and members of his organization safe.

“So yeah, I stand by it, 1000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer,” said Kelce of Rodgers.

Rodgers sparked headlines in 2021 when he tested positive for COVID-19 before a game against Kelce’s Chiefs. The quarterback, who played for the Green Bay Packers at the time, had previously told reporters that he had “been immunized.”

Rodgers later confirmed that he didn’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 and, in an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” last year, admitted to misleading the media with his “immunized” comment.

