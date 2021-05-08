Vax Live: Harry and Meghan to make post-Oprah appearance with Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez

Prince Harry and Meghan in March 2019 (Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez for a concert celebrating the Covid-19 vaccine.

#VaxLive will take place on 8 May 8pm EST (9 May 1am in the UK) and has been described as “the concert to reunite the world” in a promotional video for the broadcast special.

“We are calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere,” reads a statement on the concert’s website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will serve as campaign chairs for the event, which was recorded on Sunday (2 May) at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Markle will be making her appearance at the concert via video call.

In their positions, Prince Harry and Meghan will encourage the private sector to make donations to Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX), which was created to ensure equitable and fair access to vaccines.

“Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle — together. Now we need to recover and heal — together,” said Prince Harry and Meghan in a statement.

“We can’t leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine,” they said.

“We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.”

The forthcoming event will be hosted by Gomez, with performances by Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, and J Balvin. Recent Oscar winner H.E.R. is also scheduled to perform.

#VaxLive is almost here! On May 8, join us, @SelenaGomez, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, @JLo, @FooFighters, and more for a show with big names and an even bigger message: everyone, everywhere deserves access to a COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/LQH1HGdvme pic.twitter.com/2RhLrkwvmW — Global Citizen Canada (@GlblCtznCAN) April 27, 2021

Celebrity appearances from Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, Gayle King, and Sean Penn have also been confirmed.

