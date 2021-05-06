‘Vax Live’ Concert Featuring Harry and Meghan, the Bidens and Amitabh Bachchan to Air on Insight TV
‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,’ the music event designed to inspire vaccine confidence and help get them to everyone, will air on Insight TV’s linear channels.
The concert, pre-taped at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, before an audience of vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers, is hosted by Selena Gomez. It includes musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R, and joined by Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn.
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are serving as campaign chairs for the effort which aims to get financial commitments for vaccine procurement and medical tools and supplies. The event features special messages from His Holiness Pope Francis, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Biden, and Indian acting icon Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, President Macron of France, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, and Prime Minister Plenković of Croatia will make appearances.
His Holiness Pope Francis called for “a spirit of justice that mobilizes us to ensure true universal access to vaccines, and a temporary suspension of intellectual property rights. A spirit of communion that allows us to generate a different economic model that is inclusive, just and sustainable.”
In their video address, President Biden said that the U.S. is “working with leaders around the world to share more vaccines and boost production to make sure every country has the vaccines they need.”
Amitabh Bachchan shared an urgent plea from India, the world epicenter of COVID-19 currently, saying: “My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of COVID-19. As a global citizen I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, your pharmaceutical companies, and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts.”
Insight TV, the millennial-focused global channel and content producer, will be the only channel to broadcast ‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ in 4K UHD HDR on May 9, 2am CET across North America, Europe and Asia.
Arun Maljaars, Insight TV’s VP of content and channels, said: “COVID-19 has sent shockwaves around the world and destroyed many people’s lives and livelihoods. For this concert to call on governments, philanthropists and the private sector to prioritize the equitable distribution of vaccines is admirable, and we at Insight TV are honored to be the only broadcaster to showcase this event in 4K UHD HDR.”
The concert is produced by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative, YouTube Originals, iHeartMedia, and Live Nation.
Elsewhere, the concert will be available to view on YouTube worldwide, ABC, CBS, Fox and iHeart in the U.S., AXS TV in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean and Multishow in Brazil.
