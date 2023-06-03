Vawter, Canady combine for 1-hitter as Stanford eliminates Alabama in Women's College World Series

Stanford's Alana Vawter pitches against Alabama during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Alana Vawter and NiJaree Canady combined for a one-hitter, and No. 9 seed Stanford defeated No. 5 seed Alabama 2-0 in a Women's College World Series elimination game on Friday night.

Vawter allowed one hit in 5 1/3 innings. Canady stuck out three in 1 2/3 innings for the save.

Sydney Steele hit a solo homer in the seventh and knocked in both runs to help Stanford claim its first World Series win since 2004. The Cardinal (46-14) will play the loser of Saturday’s Florida State-Washington matchup in an elimination game on Sunday.

Montana Fouts delivered a gutsy performance in the circle for Alabama (45-22). She wore a brace over the left knee she hyperextended during the Southeastern Conference tournament. The nation's strikeout leader collected four more Ks while tossing a five-hitter.

Steele's homer to left in the seventh set up Canady to close it out. Canady put the Crimson Tide down in order in the last inning, striking out the first two batters before getting the final hitter to line out to center.

