Vauxhall driver Jason Plato on top in Thruxton BTCC practice

Matt Kew
Autosport
Double British Touring Car Championship champion and Vauxhall driver Jason Plato topped the free practice times as the series makes its second visit of the season to Thruxton.

The Power Maxed Racing driver was the first runner to drop below the 1m17s barrier, and then in the final 10 minutes of second practice he posted an unmatched time of 1m16.414s to the head the order.

Points' leader Colin Turkington set the early benchmark in the final practice session, with the rear-wheel-drive BMW 330i M Sport not requiring a visit to the pits in order to swap the warm front tyres with cold rears, unlike his front-driven competition.

Matt Neal's first representative lap left him some 0.585s adrift in second place, before he was then relegated by the similar FK8 Honda Civic Type R of BTC Racing's Josh Cook.

With 12 minutes to go Plato posted the fastest final sector of the session but, despite the good run across the line, dropped 0.3s in the first half of his next flying lap and so failed to improve.

Then at his next attempt the Vauxhall Astra driver set a 1m16.414s time, strong enough to end the session fastest.

WSR BMW driver Tom Oliphant was a late improver up to second, but was 0.135s shy of Plato in a session that was 0.8s slower than Dan Cammish's practice time of 1m15.589s earlier in the season.

Adam Morgan showed a strong flash of pace to improve his Mercedes A-Class up to third ahead of Tom Chilton - the Ford Focus RS driver taking the risk to scrub a set a new tyres on the abrasive track surface ahead of qualifying.

After early setbacks due to an electrical issue, Andrew Jordan climbed to fifth in his BMW, ahead of Sam Tordoff.

The AmD Tuning driver set a new qualifying lap record with his pole effort earlier in the year, but had his running truncated this time around when the FK2 Civic's front-right wishbone sheered at the high-speed left-hander of Noble.

Tom Ingram was seventh in the revised Toyota Corolla ahead of Turkington and Jack Goff, with the Team Hard Volkswagen CC's having been developed to provide more rear stiffness.

Ollie Jackson rounded out the top 10 ahead of Cook, third-in-the-points Rory Butcher and Matt Neal.

Cammish, fastest in practice acorss the previous four meetings, was only 10th ahead of 2017 champion Ashley Sutton, who was black flagged for a track limits violation with five minutes remaining, but was allowed back out again.

FP1 result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

1m16.888s

12

2

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

0.174s

9

3

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

0.195s

13

4

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

0.318s

17

5

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.379s

16

6

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.452s

13

7

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

0.483s

16

8

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

0.549s

20

9

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.584s

22

10

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

0.668s

18

11

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

0.687s

18

12

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

0.696s

20

13

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.707s

14

14

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.747s

15

15

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

0.930s

18

16

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.939s

13

17

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.040s

20

18

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

1.060s

9

19

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

1.166s

20

20

Sam Tordoff

AmD Tuning

Honda

1.212s

11

21

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1.267s

17

22

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1.290s

13

23

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

1.381s

20

24

Nicolas Hamilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1.847s

21

25

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Infiniti

2.000s

18

26

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

2.021s

15

27

Rob Smith

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

2.237s

20

28

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

2.625s

19

29

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

3.252s

17

30

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

3.946s

18

FP2 result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1m16.414s

15

2

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

0.135s

17

3

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.241s

15

4

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

0.319s

15

5

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

0.406s

15

6

Sam Tordoff

AmD Tuning

Honda

0.449s

19

7

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

0.466s

16

8

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

0.532s

18

9

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.559s

14

10

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

0.667s

19

11

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

0.680s

16

12

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

0.696s

17

13

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.772s

17

14

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

0.871s

18

15

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.888s

17

16

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.890s

14

17

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

0.901s

21

18

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

0.930s

20

19

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.942s

12

20

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

0.982s

16

21

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.982s

19

22

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

1.214s

19

23

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

1.380s

15

24

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Infiniti

1.589s

17

25

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.818s

15

26

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.933s

16

27

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

2.153s

18

28

Rob Smith

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

2.248s

20

29

Nicolas Hamilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

2.350s

19

30

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

2.548s

21

