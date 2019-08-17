Vauxhall driver Jason Plato on top in Thruxton BTCC practice
Double British Touring Car Championship champion and Vauxhall driver Jason Plato topped the free practice times as the series makes its second visit of the season to Thruxton.
The Power Maxed Racing driver was the first runner to drop below the 1m17s barrier, and then in the final 10 minutes of second practice he posted an unmatched time of 1m16.414s to the head the order.
Points' leader Colin Turkington set the early benchmark in the final practice session, with the rear-wheel-drive BMW 330i M Sport not requiring a visit to the pits in order to swap the warm front tyres with cold rears, unlike his front-driven competition.
Matt Neal's first representative lap left him some 0.585s adrift in second place, before he was then relegated by the similar FK8 Honda Civic Type R of BTC Racing's Josh Cook.
With 12 minutes to go Plato posted the fastest final sector of the session but, despite the good run across the line, dropped 0.3s in the first half of his next flying lap and so failed to improve.
Then at his next attempt the Vauxhall Astra driver set a 1m16.414s time, strong enough to end the session fastest.
WSR BMW driver Tom Oliphant was a late improver up to second, but was 0.135s shy of Plato in a session that was 0.8s slower than Dan Cammish's practice time of 1m15.589s earlier in the season.
Adam Morgan showed a strong flash of pace to improve his Mercedes A-Class up to third ahead of Tom Chilton - the Ford Focus RS driver taking the risk to scrub a set a new tyres on the abrasive track surface ahead of qualifying.
After early setbacks due to an electrical issue, Andrew Jordan climbed to fifth in his BMW, ahead of Sam Tordoff.
The AmD Tuning driver set a new qualifying lap record with his pole effort earlier in the year, but had his running truncated this time around when the FK2 Civic's front-right wishbone sheered at the high-speed left-hander of Noble.
Tom Ingram was seventh in the revised Toyota Corolla ahead of Turkington and Jack Goff, with the Team Hard Volkswagen CC's having been developed to provide more rear stiffness.
Ollie Jackson rounded out the top 10 ahead of Cook, third-in-the-points Rory Butcher and Matt Neal.
Cammish, fastest in practice acorss the previous four meetings, was only 10th ahead of 2017 champion Ashley Sutton, who was black flagged for a track limits violation with five minutes remaining, but was allowed back out again.
FP1 result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
1m16.888s
12
2
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
0.174s
9
3
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
0.195s
13
4
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
0.318s
17
5
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.379s
16
6
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.452s
13
7
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
0.483s
16
8
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
0.549s
20
9
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.584s
22
10
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
0.668s
18
11
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
0.687s
18
12
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
0.696s
20
13
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.707s
14
14
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.747s
15
15
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
0.930s
18
16
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.939s
13
17
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.040s
20
18
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
1.060s
9
19
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
1.166s
20
20
Sam Tordoff
AmD Tuning
Honda
1.212s
11
21
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1.267s
17
22
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1.290s
13
23
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
1.381s
20
24
Nicolas Hamilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1.847s
21
25
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
2.000s
18
26
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
2.021s
15
27
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
2.237s
20
28
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
2.625s
19
29
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
3.252s
17
30
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
3.946s
18
FP2 result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1m16.414s
15
2
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
0.135s
17
3
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.241s
15
4
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
0.319s
15
5
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
0.406s
15
6
Sam Tordoff
AmD Tuning
Honda
0.449s
19
7
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
0.466s
16
8
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
0.532s
18
9
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.559s
14
10
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
0.667s
19
11
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
0.680s
16
12
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
0.696s
17
13
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.772s
17
14
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
0.871s
18
15
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.888s
17
16
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.890s
14
17
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
0.901s
21
18
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
0.930s
20
19
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.942s
12
20
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
0.982s
16
21
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.982s
19
22
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
1.214s
19
23
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
1.380s
15
24
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
1.589s
17
25
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.818s
15
26
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.933s
16
27
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
2.153s
18
28
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
2.248s
20
29
Nicolas Hamilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
2.350s
19
30
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
2.548s
21
