Vauxhall Astra Electric review: the right car at the right time, but not at the right price

This is it, then. Or rather, it could well be. A perfectly normal, unassuming family hatchback with an electric powertrain. A car which, from the outside, you’d be hard-pressed to tell apart from a petrol or diesel alternative. Yet one in which beats a heart powered by a flow of electrons, rather than oil.

You could argue we’ve been waiting a while for this. Yes, it’s true that family hatchback-sized electric cars exist – indeed, the Nissan Leaf was one of the first EVs available on the UK market, and it’s since been joined by the Volkswagen ID.3 and MG4 EV.

But what the Vauxhall Astra Electric offers – along with its imminent platform-mate, the Peugeot e-308 – is something subtly different. For while its rivals are all stand-alone models, with styling that sets them apart (and, it could be argued, looks a bit wonky from some angles), the Astra is perfectly ordinary.

And combined with a badge that’s a household name, backed up by a huge network of dealers, that lends the Astra Electric a comforting familiarity that’ll appeal to buyers who want to switch to electric, but don’t want to make a fuss about it. Could this, therefore, be an electric car you’re about to see a whole lot more of?

Pros

Comfortable seats

Generous equipment list

Well laid out cockpit

Cons

High price

Not as much range as rivals

Ride could be smoother

Electric avenue

The Astra gets the same basic electric architecture as is being rolled out to Stellantis’s other pure electric cars – to wit, a 48kWh usable battery capacity, DC charging at 100kW – enough to top up from the benchmark 10 to 80 per cent in half an hour – and a 154bhp motor.

That’s enough to give the Astra an official range of 258 miles, which should equate to somewhere between 180 and 205 miles in the real world according to our very unofficial in-house estimates.

Efficiency is pretty good, at 4.2mpkWh, and you get a heat pump as standard, which will mean the range doesn’t drop off quite as much as it could in the winter.

But the minute you start to compare those figures with those of the Astra’s rivals, the first big problem comes to light. You see, even the entry-level ID.3 will do 265 miles according to the official tests.

The MG4 will go even further – 270 miles, if you go for the top-spec Trophy Long Range model – while the Renault Megane E-Tech will do 280 miles on a charge (although that figure drops off considerably in the winter as it doesn’t get a heat pump).

And all of these cars are quite a bit cheaper. The VW will set you back £37,115, the Renault £36,995, and the MG just £32,495. Even a Tesla Model 3 starts at £42,990. That starts to make the £40,000-plus Astra look mighty pricey.

That’s going to matter not only for private buyers, but also for the company car drivers among whom electric cars are taking flight. Because while the figures involved in taxing an EV are relatively miniscule, they are influenced by the list price of a car – the higher it is, the more it costs to tax. Are those user-choosers going to want to pay more to tax a Vauxhall Astra, with less range than its rivals? Hmm.

Going equipped

On the plus side, you do at least get a fairly generous equipment list as standard. The entry-level Design version that’s available on internal combustion engined variants of the Astra is foregone for the electric model, so the line-up starts with the mid-range GS – perhaps one reason for its high price tag.

That means you get dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, heated seats and a heated steering wheel all as standard, and the electric GS gets 18-inch wheels where the combustion-engined car only has 17-inch items.

You can upgrade further to the Ultimate model we’re testing here; do so and you get adaptive headlights, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat (though oddly, the passenger seat remains manual, where it’d be electric in the petrol or plug-in hybrid version).

Vauxhall Astra Electric car review

Trouble is, that turns this from a £40,000-plus car into one that costs more than £43,000. And to put it simply, the Astra doesn’t feel like it can reasonably command that price tag from inside.

True, it’s well designed inside, with proper buttons everywhere including to adjust the temperature (in stark contrast to the silly touch-everything ideology of the ID.3), and smart styling.

There are even some nice soft-touch plastics here and there, and the infotainment system, while a little unintuitive in places, is mostly decent enough to use – all of which makes it a better effort than the interiors of either of its most direct rivals.

But given the price, you might be expecting a whole lot more. After all, this is a car that’s only a couple of thousand pounds shy of the entry-level versions of the Polestar 2 and Kia EV6 – and while those cars don’t come with as many toys, their cockpits feel a cut above (and, let’s not forget, you get vastly more range into the bargain).

Space oddity

And it’s not as if the Astra can boast more practicality than its rivals to make up for this high price, either. In fact, the back seats feel rather cramped compared to those of the ID.3 and MG4. You’ll still fit if you’re tall, but your knees might brush the backs of the front seats. The tight door apertures might make installing bulky child seats a little more tricky, meanwhile.

The boot, too, is rather small – at just 352 litres there’s less space than in any of its rivals. What’s more, there’s no under-floor storage for the charging cables, so if you want to carry them with you, they have to live in a bag that sits in the boot itself, sapping space further still.

Vauxhall Astra Electric car review

On the plus side, the seats are comfortable, especially in the front. On the GS you get a driver’s seat that’s been certified by AGR, or Aktion Gesunder Rücken (the Campaign for Healthy Backs); on the Ultimate, the passenger seat gets the same certification. Two hours in the saddle without any backache would seem to serve as proof that the seats do what they say.

It’s just a bit of a shame that Vauxhall hasn’t taken this commitment to comfort further. Whispers emanating from Stellantis suggest it is being repositioned as a brand with more of a sporting bent – something more akin to Seat – and certainly, the way the suspension has been set up would seem to bear this out.

There’s definitely an edge to the electric Astra’s ride quality that isn’t there with the petrol version. It manages to avoid being crashy, but the big wheels pick out all the imperfections in the road. It’s still jiggly on the motorway, too – not to the point you can’t get used to it, but you don’t get the ultimate smoothness you’d find in something like the Citroën ë-C4, and there’s a fair bit of tyre noise too.

Steady as she goes

There is a payoff to this trait, which is that the Astra feels extremely stable and well tied-down – you don’t get the sort of vertical oscillations you get in some EVs, where suspension engineers have tried to balance body control with comfort less successfully. Perhaps, then, the Astra’s tautness is a price worth paying.

Does this sportier bent hold out when you decide to press on a little? Yes and no. There’s no getting around the Astra’s sheer mass, unfortunately. Yank the wheel around and the nose breaks traction easily, the inertia of the battery pushing the weight over onto the car’s outer front wheel and taking grip away from the inner.

However, rein your enthusiasm in just a little and the Astra feels much more comfortable. That stiff suspension keeps it stable, so you avoid unloading the inside front wheel, and the nose turns much more readily.

Vauxhall Astra Electric car review

In ‘Sport’ mode, the steering feels oddly inconsistent and artificially quick, its responses speeding up the faster you turn the wheel, with the result that you sometimes find yourself turning in more sharply than you intend. It’s much more progressive in ‘Comfort’ mode, though, which allows you to get into a rhythm with the Astra and enjoy it a little more.

Enjoy it? Well, yes, actually – on the right road. For while the Astra is less happy in slow, tight corners, it’s much more at home on fast, sweeping roads, where the inertia of the battery is less of an issue, and the excellent lateral grip means you can flow it along in quite a pleasing way.

There’s a decent amount of response from the motor out of bends, too, though you do start to notice it feels a little more flat as you approach the national speed limit; you’ll need full throttle for country lane overtakes. It does at least go about its business silently and with a minimum of fuss.

The Telegraph verdict

The Astra Electric is a decent enough car, then. It’s a little short on space, but it’s good to drive and comfortable enough on a long run. You get a generous slew of toys, it charges reasonably quickly, the heat pump means you shouldn’t lose too much range in the winter, and the interior looks nice enough.

The big problem, really, is that price tag. True, EVs are dear by nature, but this one is dear for an EV. To succeed at that price, it would need to knock its rivals for six – but in fact, it offers less range and less space. Indeed, in Ultimate form, its price strays rather too close to some far more upmarket competitors’ for comfort.

That’s the thing about familiarity: it can also breed contempt. And when the alternative is a pukka premium EV with a much longer range for just a few quid more a month, this will simply feel like too much money to pay for a Vauxhall Astra for many buyers.

The facts

On test: Vauxhall Astra Electric Ultimate

Body style: Five-door hatchback (also available as a five-door estate)

On sale: now

How much? £43,260 on the road (range from £40,145)

How fast? 105mph, 0-62mph in 9.2sec

How economical? 4.2mpkWh (WLTP Combined)

Engine & gearbox: N/A

Electric powertrain: AC permanent magnet synchronous motor with 48kWh (usable) battery, 100kW on-board DC charger, Type 2/CCS charging socket

Electric range: 258 miles

Maximum power/torque: 154bhp/192lb ft

CO2 emissions: 0g/km (tailpipe), 27g/km (well-to-wheel)

VED: £0

Warranty: 3 years / 60,000 miles

Spare wheel as standard: No (not available)

The rivals

Volkswagen ID.3 Pro

201bhp, 265 miles, £37,115 on the road

Volkswagen ID.3 Pro

Its glitchy infotainment system and cheap-feeling interior are hard to forgive, but those flaws aside, there’s no denying that the ID.3 is a more spacious family car than the Astra, not to mention one that’ll go further on a charge, even in this entry-level, small-battery form. It’s more powerful, too, though you don’t get anywhere near as many toys as standard. On balance, though, it looks like better value.

MG 4 EV Trophy Long Range

168bhp, 270 miles, £32,495 on the road

MG 4 EV Trophy Long Range

This top-spec MG can’t quite match the Astra spec-for-spec, but again, you get more grunt, more space, and more range, not to mention a much longer warranty – all for more than £10,000 less than the Astra. Is it any wonder the 4 is selling like hotcakes?

Tesla Model 3

320bhp, 305 miles, £42,990 on the road

Tesla Model 3

If ever there was a car that proved the Astra Electric is too pricey, this is it. For £200 less, you can find your way into a bona fide Tesla that’ll give you all the benefit of the company’s supercharger network, not to mention heaps more space, a minimalist interior, more range and a huge amount more power. If this was on your company car list too, could you really see yourself going for the Vauxhall?

