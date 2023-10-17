Vault by Vans and Kar L'Art De L'Automobile Unveil "Exhaust Black Edition" Old Skool

Kar L'Art de L'Automobile ha just revealed its latest collaborative design, teaming up with Vault by Vans to drop the "Exhaust Black Edition" Old Skool.

The Arthur Kar-owned fashion platform and automotive house brings a quiet confidence to the classic silhouette, dressing it in an all-black colorway. Comprised of a roughly textured suede, the sneaker features embossing on the toe box with subtle branding appearing on the medial as "L'Art De L'Automobile" touches the white detailing in tiny script. bold branding on the side as a L'ART'S moniker is followed by a bright flame. L'Art's moniker makes another cameo on the rear heel, followed by a bright flame. The bottom of the sneakers lean into the car-centered theme, reading "BREAK" and "GAS" in a familiar blue and red color palette.

The fashion and automobile focused brand suggests that customers "wear them and drive fast or walk fast." Be quick and take a look at the "VANS L'ART EXHAUST BLACK EDITION" in the gallery above.

While some size options have sold out since the drop, there is still a range of limited quantities available on L'Art's official site, with the pairs being priced at €120 Euro or $126 USD.