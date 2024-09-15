Vaughn leads Alcorn State in 38-7 win over D-II Edward Waters in home opener

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Xzavier Vaughn accounted for 228 yards and three touchdowns as Alcorn State rolled to a 38-7 win over Division II Edward Waters in the Braves home opener Saturday.

Alcorn State earned its first win in three starts after falling to UAB and Vanderbilt to open the season.

The Alcorn State defense allowed the Tigers 101 yards of offense and forced a pair of turnovers.

Vaughn scored from the 1 in the second quarter and ran for two more in the second half, including a 24-yard dash early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 184 yards passing, throwing twice to Tyran Warren for 52 yards and three times to Tevarrius Adams for 62 yards.

Noah Kiani connected on a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter and was a perfect five-for-five on extra points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press