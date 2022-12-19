Vaughan condo shooting: What we know about alleged gunman Francesco Villi

Francesco Villi, pictured here in an image from a video posted to his Facebook account, has been identified by York Regional Police as the Vaughan resident who shot and killed five people in the same condo building where he lived. (Francesco Villi/Facebook - image credit)

The 73-year-old man who police said shot and killed five people at a condo tower in Vaughan, Ont., on Sunday before being shot dead by a police officer has been identified by York Regional Police as Francesco Villi.

Chief Jim MacSween said police are still trying to determine what motivated the attack. Homicide detectives have been conducting interviews and executing search warrants, he said, but the investigation will take time.

Here's what CBC Toronto can confirm about Villi at this time:

Villi lived in the Bellaria Residences condo building where the shooting took place.

York Regional Police said the shooting rampage began around 7:20 p.m. ET, and that Villi allegedly attacked people in multiple condo units.

He used a semi-automatic handgun, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), to kill three men and two women. He also shot and wounded another woman, who is currently in hospital.

Villi filed lawsuit against condo board members

The SIU, which probes all police-involved fatalities in Ontario, said he was shot and killed by an officer in one of the building's hallways around 8 p.m. ET. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Among the dead are three members of the condo's board.

Court documents indicate that Villi had a long-standing dispute with his condo board.

Villi filed a lawsuit against six directors and officers of the board in 2020, alleging they "committed acts of crime and criminality from 2010 onwards."

WARNING | Photos contain scenes from Vaughan condo shooting:

Justice Joseph Di Luca tossed the suit this summer, calling it "frivolous" and "vexatious."

Court documents also show the board sought a restraining order against Villi in 2018.

In multiple videos shared on his social media accounts, Villi comments about the ongoing dispute with his condo.