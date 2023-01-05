Pope Francis presides over Benedict's funeral, as faithful flock to Vatican

PHOEBE NATANSON and KEVIN SHALVEY
·4 min read
Pope Francis on Thursday pauid homage to his friend and retired predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, by presiding over his funeral mass at the Vatican, an unprecedented event in the modern Catholic Church.

Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, stunned worshipers in 2013 when he became the first pope to resign in more than 600 years. His funeral marked the first time a supreme pontiff presided over the previous pope's funeral, according to church scholars.

PHOTO: The coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is brought to St. Peter's Square for a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday morning. The funeral procession began before the last of the morning fog had burned off the dome of St. Peter's Basilica, where Benedict had lied in state. The mass began a 9:30 a.m. local time, moments after Benedict's coffin had been carried into the square. Francis arrived in a wheelchair.

PHOTO: The coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is brought to St. Peter's Square for a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Ben Curtis/AP)
The ceremony had been planned to be "roughly similar" to those held for pontiffs who've died while still leading the church, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told reporters on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Faithful wait to enter St. Peter's Square on the day of the funeral of former Pope Benedict at the Vatican, Jan. 5, 2023. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
"The missing elements are those most pertinent to a reigning pontiff," Bruni said, "such as the final supplications, the supplication of the diocese of Rome and the Eastern Churches that are very specific to a sitting pope."

PHOTO: People walk into St. Peter's Square at the Vatican ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Jan. 5, 2023. (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Heads of state and Catholic dignitaries were expected to attend, although the church offered official invitations to only Italian and German dignitaries. The Vatican advised foreign embassies that any other leaders who wish to attend could do so, but only in their "private capacity."

The United States was to be represented by Joseph Donnelly, U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, in keeping "with the wishes of both the Vatican, and Pope Emeritus for a simple, solemn funeral," officials said.

FILE PHOTO: Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd gathered in St Mark's Square while crossing the square on an electric car on May 7, 2011, in Venice, Italy. (Marco Secchi/Getty Images)
Benedict, who was born Joseph Ratzinger in Germany in 1927, had been elevated to pope when he was 78 in 2005. He retired eight years later, citing declining health.

Thousands of worshipers flocked throughout the week to St. Peter's Basilica, where the retired pontiff's remains lied in state in red vestments. Members of the Swiss Guard flanked Benedict, standing just outside the red velvet ropes surrounding his remains.

PHOTO: Nuns queue before dawn to view the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as it lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Jan. 3, 2023. (Ben Curtis/AP)
A constant stream of mourners flowed into the church. Many lined up for hours to pay their last respects. More than 65,000 people were said to have filed into the Basilica on Monday alone, with similar crowds on subsequent days.

PHOTO: The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica on Jan. 3, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The bells at St. Peter's Basilica have not rung since Saturday, the day Benedict died, Vatican officials confirmed. Death tolls are usually rung for the death of a sitting pope.

Benedict's remains were placed on Wednesday in a triple coffin -- lined with cypress, zinc and wood -- and were brought the on Thursday at about 8:50 a.m. into St. Peter's Square, where the funeral was to be held.

Francis in the days before and after Benedict's death asked the church's followers to pray for him. The two popes were reportedly friendly following Benedict's resignation.

PHOTO: A stream of mourners approach the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lying out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican where thousands went to pay their homage, Jan. 3, 2023. (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
A Vatican press office official told reporters on Sunday that Francis was "the first" to arrive on Saturday at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, where Benedict lived within the Vatican walls, after receiving the news of Benedict's death. Bruni said that the pontiff then stayed at the monastery for a time of prayer.

Francis on New Year's Day asked followers to invoke "the intercession of Mary Most Holy for Pope emeritus Benedict XVI."

PHOTO: Dawn breaks over Rome as faithful from across the world arrive in St Peter's Square to pay their respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Jan. 2, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The pontiff added, "Let us all join together, with one heart and one soul, in thanking God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the Church."

Benedict's remains will be buried immediately after Thursday's funeral, Vatican officials said.

"In addition," Bruni said, "the coffin will also contain the "rogito," a written text that describes the Pontificate that is placed in a metal cylinder inside the coffin. The Vatican on Thursday issued a copy of the text, a biographical sketch of a few hundred words written in Italian. It describes Benedicts parents, his childhood in Germany, his rise to the top of the church and his resignation.

Underneath the text, it reads: "CORPUS BENEDICTI XVI P.M."

Benedict will be interred in St. Peter's Crypt, where more than 90 popes have found their final resting place.

