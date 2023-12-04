Is VAT Group AG's (VTX:VACN) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that VAT Group's (VTX:VACN) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on VAT Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for VAT Group is:

37% = CHF243m ÷ CHF664m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.37 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

VAT Group's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that VAT Group has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, VAT Group's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

We then compared VAT Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 3.6% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is VAT Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is VAT Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

VAT Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 76%, meaning the company only retains 24% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, VAT Group has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 68%. Still, forecasts suggest that VAT Group's future ROE will drop to 29% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with VAT Group's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

